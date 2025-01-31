The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is here. While Samsung's marketing machine is in full swing, touting its camera and shiny new features, I find myself strangely unfazed. While it's beautiful and ergonomic, I don't see enough compelling reasons to ditch my trusty Galaxy S23 Ultra after considering what it offers. It feels like an incremental upgrade (even for a two-year flagship), and my current phone still feels snappy and capable.

From a downgraded S Pen to the same battery woes, I see more of the same rather than true innovation. Before you rush to pre-order, let me share a few key reasons why I am sticking with my Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

7 Galaxy S25 Ultra is underwhelming

The Galaxy S25 Ultra, despite the hype, feels strangely underwhelming. It lacks that "aha" moment that used to be a hallmark of Samsung Unpacked events. Speaking of the design, the South Korean giant rounded the corners and flattened the edges, but that's hardly revolutionary. The camera layout is also the same on the back.

Samsung is touting an anti-reflective coating, which is nice, but what about high-frequency PWM (Pulse Width Modulation)? Besides, my S23 Ultra's display is gorgeous. This feels like a minor tweak, not a major upgrade.

Coming to the specs, 12GB of RAM was great in 2023, but it's 2025. Where is the 16GB option for power users? Even Google (which is often late in hardware specs) offers 16GB of RAM on the Pixel 9 series.

6 The battery size and charging speeds are still the same

The S25 Ultra boasts the same 5,000mAh battery as the Galaxy S23 Ultra. We are stuck with the same capacity even after two years of supposed innovation. This is a huge letdown, especially for power users who push their phones to the limit.

The competition is zooming ahead with a 6,000mAh battery and 100W+ speeds, and Samsung is still stuck in the slow lane. Don't get me started on the 15W wireless charging. It's slow-paced in 2025. Samsung also dropped the ball with Qi2 wireless charging. I wanted built-in magnets, but the company is pushing magnetic cases as an alternative. This feels like a half-hearted attempt.

5 A downgraded S Pen on Galaxy S25 Ultra

There was a time when Samsung introduced new S Pen features every year (like quick off-screen memos from the lock screen). Now, the S25 Ultra's S Pen no longer has Bluetooth connectivity. This means no longer using it as a remote control for presentations or as a camera shutter button.

For people with shaky hands (myself included), the S Pen's camera shutter functionality is a godsend. It allows for steady, blur-free photos without relying on a timer or voice commands. Samsung's suggestion of using wave gestures as a replacement feels like a poor excuse. It's hard not to see this as a cost-cutting measure by Samsung, which we don't expect on devices costing $1,300.

4 Snappy performance on Galaxy S23 Ultra

I have only pointed out a few misses on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Now, let me elaborate on why my current device is still going strong. It's easy to get caught up in the hype of new processors and benchmarks, but the reality is that, for many users, the performance gains are negligible. Take the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, for example. It's no slouch and plenty powerful to handle my everyday tasks.

I'm a power user and push my phone to its limits. The Snapdragon 8 Elite in the S25 Ultra doesn't offer a noticeable real-world difference.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was released with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. The company promises up to four major software updates (up to Android 17). Looking at the company's record, I'm sure Samsung won't break its word.

Core Android updates will also bring the latest versions of One UI. One UI 7 looks fantastic, with refined features, performance improvements, and a fresh new look. Why rush to the S25 Ultra when my S23 Ultra will get the latest software for years to come?

2 A robust camera setup on Galaxy S23 Ultra

The camera setup on my Galaxy S23 Ultra is still strong and good enough for my photography needs. A new ultrawide sensor on the Galaxy S25 Ultra is fine, but is it a game-changer? Ultrawide lenses are fun, but they're not for my everyday photography. The main sensor and the 3X telephoto lens on the S25 Ultra are essentially the same as the S23 Ultra's.

As for 8K video recording, it feels like a marketing gimmick. After all, how many of us have 8K displays to watch it on? I'm happy with the 4K@60fps video recording on my S23 Ultra. It's crisp, smooth, and more than enough for my needs.

1 I'm still not sold on Galaxy AI novelties

This whole "Gemini" experience combining Google and Samsung apps sounds interesting. It looks cool, but is that a reason to buy a new phone? Here is the thing: Samsung is good at bringing new software features to older devices. I wouldn't be surprised if many of these AI-powered capabilities make their way to the S23 Ultra through software updates.

Besides, I'm heavily invested in the Microsoft ecosystem and use apps like OneNote, Outlook, OneDrive, and Microsoft 365. I don't see these apps getting Gemini integration anytime soon.

Samsung, you didn't convince me

The Galaxy S25 Ultra has merits but doesn't offer enough to justify an upgrade from my still-fantastic S23 Ultra. As a Samsung fan, I hope the S26 Ultra will be the game-changer we are waiting for. Maybe it will bring a revolutionary battery, a mind-blowing camera system, or a revamped S Pen that redefines productivity. Until then, I'll happily hold onto my S23 Ultra.

The Galaxy S25 series is all set to debut One UI 7 Android skin. Check out our dedicated guide to learn the top One UI 7 features.