Of all the loved ones in my life, there remains one person who is quite impossible to shop for, and I'm betting it's the same for you. And look, I get it; your father has his own — and in many cases much more — money and is perfectly capable of shopping for himself if/when the need for something strikes. "Anything you want for Father's Day, dad?" "About three months of sleep? A new house? A hybrid to drive to golf, so I'm not using the pickup all the time?"

Cool, coooooooool coo-coo-cool. Very helpful.

Thankfully, many of the electronics your dad would appreciate — likely some he'd never try on his own without some prodding from you — are on sale as deals tick back up with the beginning lead-up to the summer's premier promotion, Amazon Prime Day. From solid Android smartwatches to sprinkler controllers, from tablets to televisions, there should be a sale here for every type of dad.

The best Father's Day tech deals

Is your dad on AT&T? Time to get him a new nearly free phone!

The summer is a great time to pick up a new smartphone. Models launched early this year are seeing some impressive discounts while fall smartphones have enough rumors and leaks to give us a good idea of what's coming — and whether you'd really want to wait another five months to Black Friday. AT&T has been popping phone deals left and right the last few weeks, and they've combined into an impressive Father's Day sale on everything from super-cheap Pixels to a totally free Galaxy S23.

The Google Pixel 7a is $2 a month, no trade-in needed, and the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are $5 and $10 a month too. The $3 difference between the Pixel 7a vs the Pixel 7 is so small you almost need a magnifying glass to spot the difference, but they're among the best cameras you can find on a smartphone today and available for stupidly low prices so long as you stick with AT&T for the next three years.

Even better, AT&T's "Any Year, Any Condition" Galaxy trade-in deal is back, giving subscribers on unlimited plans $800 trade-in value for any working or broken Samsung Galaxy S, Galaxy Z, or Galaxy Note phone. Does your dad still have his old Galaxy S4 with the terrrrrrrrrrible battery as a "backup phone" in case his current S10 breaks? Trade in either one and grab a free Galaxy S23, $200 Galaxy S23+, or $400 Galaxy S23 Ultra. While I absolutely adore my baby Galaxy S23, chances are your dad will be much better off with the Galaxy S23+, which lacks the curved edges of the Ultra but still has plenty of room for larger-font text.

Oh, and both the S23+ and Ultra come with a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 this weekend.

