May 5th is the last day for Skype. Microsoft plans to remove the service from its platform, encouraging everyone to move to Microsoft Teams. The end of an incredible legacy is drawing near. I've used Skype for over a decade and have continued solely using the Android app on my Samsung device since I bought my first Galaxy. It is one of the first apps I will install. On the other hand, I've never mixed with Microsoft Teams. The app leaves much to be desired, nor is it the answer for replacing Skype.

Skype left behind an incredible legacy

Skype was first distributed in 2003 by Niklas Zennström (Sweden) and Janus Friis (Denmark). Microsoft bought Skype in 2011 for $8.5 billion US after outbidding Google and Facebook. Since then, the service has grown to 150 million monthly users; those numbers slowly declined until 2020, when it saw a brief resurgence. Today, those numbers are not enough for Microsoft to sustain the platform. As a result, Microsoft plans to abandon Skype entirely in May (May 5th).

Microsoft Teams is not a suitable replacement

The lack of casual communication in Microsoft Teams is a big reason I am skeptical about how many people will actually move over. I am worried that I will lose over a decade of contacts due to this decision.

Microsoft Teams has always been designed for business and collaboration. It has more advanced meeting capabilities and is a lot more feature-rich. Typically, to use Teams, you would have a paid Teams account. In this case, you can bypass this by accessing Microsoft Teams Free. Teams Free is available in the regular Microsoft Teams app; it just requires signing in to Teams with a personal account.