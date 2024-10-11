Key Takeaways Motorola has silently listed which of its devices will get Android 15.

The company seemingly does not intend to update many of its budget devices from 2023 to Android 15.

Motorola typically takes a long time in rolling out new OS updates to its devices.

After months of public beta testing, Google will reportedly roll out Android 15 for compatible Pixel phones this Tuesday, October 15th. Following the Pixels, other major Android manufacturers should soon start rolling out Android 15 for their flagship and premium devices. Motorola is usually late to the party, taking its sweet time in updating its devices to the latest Android release. While that may not change this year as well, the company has at least revealed which of its devices will get Android 15.

Motorola has silently updated its website, detailing the devices that will receive Android 15. You can head to the company's security update page and manually select your device to see whether it is eligible for the next big Android release. The folks over at YTechB have compiled the full list of devices that will receive the Android 15 update, which you can find below:

Motorola Razr:

Motorola Razr (2023) / Razr 40

Motorola Razr+ (2023) / Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola Razr (2024) / Razr 50

Motorola Razr+ (2024) / Razr 50 Ultra

Motorola Edge series:

Motorola Edge+ 2023

Motorola Edge 2024

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 50

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Motorola Edge 50 Neo

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Motorola G series:

Moto G Power 5G (2024)

Moto G 5G (2024)

Moto G Stylus 5G (2024)

Moto G34 5G

Moto G35

Moto G45

Moto G55

Moto G75

Moto G85

ThinkPhone:

ThinkPhone by Motorola

ThinkPhone (2025)

At first glance, you might think this list covers all of Motorola's most popular and recent devices. But that's not the case, with many of Motorola's budget-oriented devices from 2023, like the Moto G Power (2023) and Moto G Stylus (2023), missing from the list. These phones launched with Android 13 out of the box, and it seems Motorola will only provide them with one major OS update.

The original Motorola Razr, launched in October 2022 with Android 12, will remain stuck on Android 14 as well. Many other low-end Moto phones are missing from the list, though they will continue receiving security patches for the foreseeable future. Motorola may still be evaluating bringing Android 15 to many of its older devices, as phones like the Moto Edge 30 Ultra and Moto Edge 40 are also not currently listed as eligible for Android 15.

Don't get too happy by seeing your Moto phone on the list, though. The company can take a long time to roll out new OS updates, so you might be waiting a year or even longer to get a taste of Android 15 on your phone.