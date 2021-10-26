There's a lot to love about Android 12, even if you aren't running it on Google's shiny new Pixel phones. With an all-new design, dynamic themes, and plenty of privacy and security improvements, it's an update for the history books. Unfortunately, not every change is for the better. Google tweaked how it handles network connections in the quick settings menu, but thankfully, any user who isn't a fan can switch it back.

As if feeling the oncoming rage for its toggle changes, the company published a blog post yesterday explaining the reasoning behind the new networking control panel. According to Google, most users who turn off Wi-Fi do so because of a poor connection, swapping to cellular data temporarily. Because some of these users forget to re-enable Wi-Fi, they end up using more mobile data than they otherwise would.

The blog post acknowledges that some Android fans have found the changes frustrating at first, but over time, they found the Internet Panel to be "more intuitive and straightforward." Still, as with any change that directly affects power users, there's bound to be a cluster of people unwilling to bend the knee. If you've upgraded to Android 12 just to find it a frustrating experience, you can bring back the dedicated Wi-Fi toggle with a single ADB command.

This tip comes to us from Mishaal Rahman on Twitter, who managed to bring back the standard quick action toggle in just a couple of steps. The tile usually comes back if you've upgraded to Android 12 from Android 11 directly or restored via a backup created on an Android 11 phone. If not, all you'll need is one ADB string to change your quick settings.

Root isn't required for this process — just make sure you have ADB debugging enabled under "Developer options." If you haven't used ADB commands before, head to Google's dev site to grab its latest platform tools. Don't worry — you won't need the complete SDK. For complete instructions, check out our guide on using ADB on any device.

Plug your phone into your computer, then open either Command Prompt or Terminal from the platform-tools folder, depending on your desktop OS. Once you've allowed ADB permissions, enter the following string in the command line editor and hit enter:

adb shell settings put secure sysui_qs_tiles “wifi,cell,$(settings get secure sysui_qs_tiles)

If everything works, the tile should reappear in your quick settings immediately — even without a restart. It works the same as Android 11 but with the refreshed look launched alongside Android 12. Google's Internet Panel is still here as well, if you prefer to have both options for network controls.

It doesn't seem like a perfect solution, unfortunately. While I had no issues getting the process to work — seemingly permanently, since it's still here after a restart — on a Pixel 4a 5G, 9to5Google reports that the toggle disappears after a while on Pixel 6 and 6 Pro phones. Still, if you haven't gotten used to that new Internet Panel yet, this might be a great way to restore some of that old-school Android feel.

