The internet is much safer now than it was years ago, so you don't really need a VPN for security. It can surely help make you feel secure by adding an extra layer of protection and rendering you anonymous online, but you're generally already well-protected since a good chunk of websites these days are over HTTPS anyway. What a VPN is most useful for, however, is scoring you access to sites and streaming content you otherwise can't enjoy from where you're located. The only other way you can get your hands on geo-restricted content is by heading to where it's accessible, and well, a VPN service is much cheaper than a plane ticket.

From October 18 to November 29, one of our favorite VPNs, NordVPN, is having a sale on its plans. You can enjoy up to a 69% discount and spend only $2.99 a month on your chosen plan. Even better, if you buy a 1-year or 2-year plan, you get a bonus of three months of unlimited access to the service.

Why NordVPN is worth the investment

NordVPN is one of the most noteworthy VPNs offering the best value. On top of encrypting your online activity, it beefs up your security further by protecting you from intrusive ads, trackers, and malware and notifying you in case your data gets compromised on the dark web. It also features Double VPN, meaning it routes your traffic to two separate servers, giving you double the protection. It's also great that the company is based in Panama, so it's under no obligation to keep any of your data or anything you do while connected to the internet. Your online business remains your business.

Outside of bolstered protection, NordVPN has over 5,000 servers spread across 60 countries, so you can access content from nearly anywhere in the world, including Canada, Mexico, the UK, France, Japan, and South Korea. With multi-device connectivity, you can install and use NordVPN on up to six of your devices simultaneously, whether it's a desktop computer, a tablet, a smartphone, or a streaming device like Amazon Firestick or Chromecast. It supports various operating systems as well, including Linux and Chromebook, and with browser proxy extensions, you can install it right on Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, or Microsoft Edge.

With global coverage, simultaneous access, and enhanced security features, you won't go wrong with NordVPN. Grab a plan for up to 69% off from October 18 to November 29.