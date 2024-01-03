NordVPN has many great features that help you stay safe when doing anything online. NordVPN is one of the most recommended VPNs. It has a unique feature known as Meshnet, which allows you to create your own local mesh network. This allows you to safely transfer files across your selected devices or route your network traffic using a shared IP address. There are benefits to doing this with your NordVPN account. We cover everything you need to know in the guide below.

What can Meshnet do?

There are plenty of benefits regarding Meshnet but also consider the downsides and limitations beforehand. We review the biggest ones to help you understand what to expect when trying the feature for the first time on your personal devices.

Meshnet benefits

You control which devices have access to your Meshnet network. You have increased security because the data is encrypted and only shared between your local mesh network devices.

You can add devices from your local network or share your connection with others you trust via external devices not on your home network. For example, you can grant someone access to your Meshnet host device to allow sharing from anywhere in the world.

You can transfer files safely and securely over a local mesh network, preventing you from uploading your files to a cloud server. This is beneficial if you prefer to keep your files from being uploaded to the internet, especially large or private files.

Up to 60 devices can be connected to your Meshnet network (10 local and 50 external devices). You can scale up your network in the future if you only have a handful of devices right now.

You can route all network traffic to a Meshnet host computer, allowing you to link them together using one static IP address.

Meshnet uses NordLynx, a lightweight and secure VPN protocol for maximum security.

It's easier than setting up a self-hosted VPN.

Meshnet downsides or limitations

Your data can be at risk when using Meshnet to route your entire network traffic to a single host computer, depending on your settings. If your host device loses connection to a VPN or doesn't use a VPN, your real IP address might be exposed by your other Meshnet devices.

You're in charge of the network security of your devices since the mesh network is local. Suppose one of your Meshnet devices is attacked by a malicious third party. In that case, this opens the possibility for all connected devices to be negatively affected.

The connection speed between your Meshnet devices can vary since the experience depends on your local network environment.

There is limited device availability for host machines using the route traffic feature. Only desktop and laptop computers can be host machines for routing network traffic (Windows, Linux, or macOS).

Create a local mesh network using Meshnet

The Meshnet feature allows you to create your own local private VPN that can be accessed from your personal network of devices. You can't use a smartphone as a host device, so be sure you have a compatible computer before continuing. In the sections below, we show you how to use a computer as a host machine and then forward all NordVPN network traffic from your smartphone to the host.

Activate Meshnet on your host computer

The process is straightforward, but you must do a little setup before routing the network traffic from your smartphone. It involves installing the NordVPN app on a desktop computer as the host and a smartphone as the client. After taking care of both Meshnet devices, they are automatically linked to your NordVPN account.

To forward your smartphone network traffic, do the following:

Install the NordVPN app on your compatible computer. Open NordVPN and log in to your account. Click the Meshnet tab on the left of the NordVPN app screen. Flip the Meshnet toggle to the on position. Select Reconnect & continue. The Meshnet feature is ready to use for that device.

Activate Meshnet on your smartphone

Now that Meshnet is active on your host computer, add a client device to your NordVPN account. It's a similar process, but you must download the NordVPN app on your phone and turn on the feature before linking the two devices.

To get Meshnet working on your phone, check out these steps:

Install the NordVPN app on your Android device or iPhone. Open NordVPN and log in to your account. Select the Meshnet tab at the bottom of the screen. Turn on the Meshnet toggle at the top of the screen. Tap Continue to reconnect to your current server. Close The Meshnet feature is active on that device.

Each Meshnet device added to your account has a unique name, making it easier to identify your devices.

Grant the proper device permissions

With the Meshnet host device and client added to your account, it's time to bring it together. You'll need to give your phone the required network routing permissions for Meshnet so that you can forward its traffic to the host computer. It's as simple as flipping a switch, and we show you where to go to accomplish this.

To grant the necessary Meshnet smartphone routing permissions, do the following:

Open the NordVPN app on your host computer. Go to the Meshnet tab. Select Route traffic. Find your smartphone under the Your devices section. Click the entry. It likely shows a Not supported on mobile devices status, which means it can't be used as a host device. Locate the Traffic routing permissions section. Turn on Traffic routing through your device.

Route your smartphone network traffic to your host computer

Now that your devices are set up with Meshnet and have the proper permissions, you can redirect your smartphone network traffic to the host computer. When you're done, test your connection and see how it performs.

To send your smartphone network traffic to the host computer, check out these steps:

Open the NordVPN app on your phone. From the main Home tab, scroll down to the All connections section. Tap the Devices drop-down menu. Select the Meshnet host computer you want to route its network traffic to. It connects to your host computer, sharing the same public IP address across both devices. Your new connection shows the name of your host device rather than an IP address or server number. Close

When you change the NordVPN server on your host computer, your smartphone automatically follows it. To test this, change the VPN server of your host computer, then check your smartphone IP address using NordVPN's IP address tool. It should match, meaning your phone's Meshnet connection is routed directly to your computer and back. To return to using a standard VPN on your phone, tap the Disconnect button on the Home tab in the NordVPN app, then reconnect to a different VPN server.

Securely route network traffic with Meshnet

Using the Meshnet feature with your NordVPN subscription is an excellent way to create your own local mesh network quickly and easily. Doing so will give you one IP address for all devices when forwarding traffic to the host computer. This creates a situation where you have a static IP address that your devices share.

You can grant or deny up to 10 local or 50 external devices, giving you plenty of flexibility regarding who has access to your network. Routing your network traffic using Meshnet allows you to set up a local VPN without complicating the process.

You now know how to route network traffic using the NordVPN Meshnet feature. Next, learn about VPNs and how they work. We go over the basics, explain their benefits, and discuss situations where they might not be able to help you online.