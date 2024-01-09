NordVPN A VPN is a must-have these days, but prices can be expensive for some of the better services available. Thankfully, NordVPN is offering a stellar limited-time offer that takes up to 67% off its yearly subscription plans, making it one of the most affordable feature-rich services you can go with. See at NordVPN

We've had the privilege of covering some of the best VPN services here at Android Police, putting each through the ringer to find out which options offer the best value for the money. While you can go with a free VPN if you just need something for browsing, those with sensitive data and files need one that offers a bit more security wise.

Features like malware protection, identity theft support, and high-level encryption are crucial in keeping your data safe, but these security features usually don't come cheap. However, NordVPN is offering a stellar deal on its yearly and 2-year plans that offers all of this and more at an incredible price right now, taking up to 67% off the up-front cost of its VPN subscription plans.

Why this NordVPN deal is worth your money

There are a number of reasons why we ranked NordVPN so high on our list of the best VPN services to go with, including its impressive speeds and security features. However, we also realize that NordVPN can be a costly investment for some, with 1-year plans starting at $100 out of pocket and 2-year plans going for almost $200 up front.

Definitely a sizable chunk of cash you'll have to fork over for safer browsing. However, you're paying for what you get when it comes to a VPN, and these pricier services offer better protection, higher network speeds, and other must-have security features that cheaper VPNs don't.

Things like malware protection, trackers and ad blockers, and even data breach scanners all add additional layers of protection when browsing, and NordVPN's Plus and Ultimate plans, which offer the best values, have them all. Going with the Ultimate service, however, lands you additional features like up to $100,000 in cyber extortion protection, up to $1 million in identity theft recovery benefits, and even 1TB of encrypted cloud storage.

While NordVPN does have fewer servers than some of the other top options on the market, it makes up for this with exceptional security features and high-speed networks — all of which you'll get for up to 6 devices at once. That includes your laptop, smart TV, phone, and more.

An excellent investment for your devices, especially when you can get up to 2 years of protection for as little as $7 a month right now. Considering what NordVPN offers, this is one of the best VPN deals you'll find at the moment. If you've yet to get yourself a VPN, this is the offer you'll want to take advantage of.