If you're a savvy internet user, you likely use a VPN service to cover your online tracks. While free VPN services have their perks, the best way to guarantee your online privacy, whether you're browsing using your dependable Chromebook, a Windows or Mac laptop, or your smartphone, is by opting for a paid service like NordVPN. Rising prices or dissatisfaction with the level of service you receive may convince you to terminate your NordVPN subscription. We walk you through the steps to terminate your subscription.

What you need to know before you cancel your NordVPN subscription

Before you cancel your NordVPN subscription, here are a few things you should know.

NordVPN's refund policy

The VPN service provider currently offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can cancel your subscription by contacting NordVPN's customer support team within 30 days of subscribing to the VPN service. If you cancel after 30 days, you aren't eligible for a refund.

Billing cycle

Make sure you cancel your subscription within the billing cycle before your next payment is due to avoid an unnecessary charge. The billing cycle depends on whether you're on the monthly- or annually-renewable plan.

Data backup

If you're currently subscribed to a NordVPN bundle and use services like NordPass or NordLocker to store your data, back it up to avoid losing access to your passwords and files after the cancellation.

How to cancel NordVPN on your laptop or PC

To cancel your NordVPN subscription through your browser on your laptop or PC, follow the steps below:

Log in to your account using your registered email address or username and password. Click Billing in the pane. Click the Subscriptions tab at the top. Click Manage beside the Auto-renewal option. Select Cancel auto-renewal to cancel your subscription.

If your subscription is canceled successfully, you will receive an email confirmation from NordVPN at your registered email address.

How to cancel NordVPN on your Android device

It's also important to install a VPN on your Android device if you use it to browse the internet and access geo-restricted content. If you purchased a NordVPN subscription through the Google Play Store on your Android device, here's what you'll do to cancel the subscription:

Launch the Google Play Store app and sign in to your account. Select your profile icon in the upper-right corner of the page. Select Payments & subscriptions. Close Select Subscriptions. Close Select NordVPN and tap Cancel subscription. Select the reason for canceling and tap Continue.

How to cancel NordVPN on your iOS

If you purchased the NordVPN subscription through the App Store, here's how to cancel it:

Navigate to the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap your profile icon. Select Subscriptions and tap NordVPN. Select Cancel subscription.

How to request a refund after canceling your NordVPN subscription

If you're eligible for a refund, contact NordVPN's customer support team. Mention your NordVPN username or registered email address, the date you purchased the subscription, the amount you paid for the subscription, and the reason for the cancellation.

NordVPN states customers typically receive their refunds within 10 days.

You can also request a refund if you paid for the subscription with cryptocurrency. Mention the type of cryptocurrency and your crypto wallet address in the email you send to NordVPN. While NordVPN processes crypto refunds, the amount refunded may vary due to price fluctuations in the crypto market.

Explore your options after you cancel your subscription

After you cancel your NordVPN subscription, compare the best VPN services and choose one that suits your needs. If all you require is basic privacy, a free VPN may suffice. Whether you opt for a paid or free VPN service, pick a reputable service.