NordVPN $58 $105 Save $47 NordVPN is a great-value VPN option, offering must-have features and excellent speeds. Right now, you can score a two-year subscription for 45% off, which drops the price down to just $58. $58 at Woot

VPN services have become more popular over the past few years as more and more people look to protect their internet connections. While free VPN services can get the job done, paid services are going to be the way to go for most people, offering a deep list of servers, along with other protection perks. NordVPN is one of our favorites, and for a limited time, you can score a steep discount that drops the price by 45%, coming in at just $58 for two years of service.

What's great about NordVPN?

There are a lot of different VPN services available, but as mentioned before, NordVPN was one of our top choices, offering solid protection at an excellent price. The brand offers a wide network of servers from all around the world, and even includes additional perks that will further allow you to keep your devices protected.

This includes features like MeshNet, Threat Protection Pro, Dedicated IP, Dark Web Monitoring, and more. This particular bundle includes two years of service, along with support for up to ten devices. NordVPN can be used on a number of different devices, with support for Windows, Mac, Linux, along with Android, iOS, Android TV, and even Amazon Fire streaming devices.

You can also trust that NordVPN keeps your data safe by not holding onto it, as it operates in Panama, where there are no data retention laws. There's also 24-hour support just in case you need an assistant. When it comes to this product, you will get a product code from the team at Woot after purchase, which can then be claimed on NordVPN's website.

NordVPN does offer some pretty impressive deals on its own website, but nothing comes close to this promotion from Woot. So, if you've been thinking about protecting your internet and trying out a VPN, now's going to be an excellent time to do it.