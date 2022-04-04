After getting the Nord brand started with its mid-range phones, OnePlus is apparently looking to expand it to include TWS earbuds and smartwatches. The company has already dipped its toes in the cheap wireless earbuds pool with the Buds Z series, and now may be looking to build further on that with an expansion into its Nord series. Leaked renders from over a month ago revealed that OnePlus was working on Nord-branded earbuds with a premium and sleek design. It feels like a launch may be getting close, as they've now been spotted passing through the FCC and the Indian BIS certification databases, revealing their final design and specs.

The FCC listing, spotted by 91Mobiles, confirms that the buds will carry the model number E505A and should be named the "OnePlus Nord Buds." It also informs us that each earbud will feature a 41mAh battery, and 480mAh in the charging case itself. While the pics from the testing here aren't exactly the prettiest, they do give us general idea of what to expect from the upcoming earbuds.

Compared to the existing OnePlus offerings, the Nord Buds could feature a more compact design with a sleeker rectangular-profile stem. The in-ear tips are looking slightly more angled in these photos, which could help out with passively blocking ambient noise. As for the charging case, it has a semi-rectangular shape with the OnePlus logo on the top.

The Indian BIS certification listing doesn't add anything new about the earbuds, and only serves as evidence that OnePlus intends to launch the Nord-branded earphones in the country sometime in the near future — the company has several products in the pipeline for this spring. Assuming OnePlus sticks to its Nord formula, expect the earbuds to be priced lower than its current Buds Z series, which retail for $99 in the US.

