Rumors indicate that OnePlus will have a busy year ahead, with six new phones planned for release by the end of September. The company launched the OnePlus 10 Pro globally in late March, which went on sale in the first week of April. Now, the smartphone maker has announced an event in India on April 28 carrying the tagline "More Power To You," where it will reveal an "array of OnePlus devices."

The event's teaser shared by the company shows an artist's impression of two smartphones and a pair of earbuds, with the latter's shape matching the design of the Nord-branded earphones that recently passed through the FCC. As for the two smartphones, leaker Max Jambor believes the BBK-owned company will announce the OnePlus 10R and the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G at the event.

Leaks suggest the OnePlus 10R will be a rebranded Realme GT Neo 3 packing a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display and a MediaTek chipset. It will house a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro camera. The key highlight of the phone will likely be its 150W fast charging speed, provided OnePlus launches the variant with a 4,500mAh battery. The company could unveil the model packing a bigger 5,000mAh cell with slightly slower 80W fast charging support.

The Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to be a budget mid-range phone packing a Snapdragon 695 chip, a 6.59-inch display, and a 64MP primary camera. It will be a cut-down variant of the Nord CE 2 that launched in India in February. The latter wasn't a great phone, but it did offer a decent price-to-performance ratio. The CE 2 Lite should carry an even lower price tag than its sibling. Neither of the two devices will feature an Alert Slider, a staple feature of OnePlus phones.

It's unlikely either of these OnePlus phones will be sold in the US or Europe.

Google Pixel Stand 2 review: Unjustifiable

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author