Unless you're that purist who only sticks to devices manufactured by the same company, you likely have to juggle multiple cables and dongles to keep your gadgets powered up. You can usually streamline your charging experience by investing in a great charging hub, but if you really want to scale back on clunkiness, a universal cable is your best friend. And now, one of the toughest universal cables around, the Nomad USB-C Cable with Kevlar, is yours for the taking for only $30. You only have to key in the coupon code APCABLE at checkout to score the discount.

Why you need the Nomad USB-C Cable with Kevlar in your arsenal

While you can technically buy any run-of-the-mill universal cable that is compatible with your tech collection, you may only be looking at a few months of use until you see signs of fraying. This Nomad USB-C cable, however, is well above other universal cables in terms of durability. It's developed with Kevlar, the same material used in bulletproof vests, which means it won't relent to everyday wear and tear. It may just be the last cable you'll ever buy.

While Nomad clearly prioritized durability when designing this cable, it doesn't compromise on speed, either. It supports up to 100W, the maximum power a USB-C PD can deliver, so you can enjoy the fastest charging speed possible. The same can't be said for transferring 4k video, though, as the cable uses USB 2.0 data transfer speeds to allow for a longer cable length. But it won't matter if fast charging is what you're after. Speaking of length, this one clocks in at an impressive three meters, so you won't have to hang around a power outlet while your devices are topping up.

With multiple USB connectors built-in, specifically USB-C, USB-A, and Micro USB, you can switch up charging Android devices, iPhones, laptops, tablets, and more. It also comes with a built-in cable tie for fuss-free cable management, although wire itself is already tangle-resistant thanks to the Kevlar outer braid. Still, it might be good to keep it handy.

Instead of forking over $50, this cable is only $30 a pop with our exclusive coupon APCABLE. A deal as good as this may not even be offered on the upcoming Prime Day, so you better snap it up while you still can.