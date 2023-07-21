Source: Nomad Nomad ChargeKey The Nomad ChargeKey is an invaluable accessory for digital nomads, offering a fast charging solution for phones, tablets, laptops, and other devices in a compact little keychain. For $25, this is a must-buy accessory for travelers that need to keep their devices running. $25 at Nomad

A solid charging cable is a must-have nowadays, whether you're a digital nomad working on the road or sitting in an office. However, taking your phone's USB-C cable with you isn't always the best choice. They're not the most durable cables you'll find, and over time they'll wear down due to excessive bending and may even break. So it's important to have something that's not only durable, but can be taken with you without the fear of damaging it while you're on the move. Thankfully, there's a great little accessory we've come across that is designed for this exact situation — the Nomad ChargeKey keychain charging cable.

Why the Nomad ChargeKey 60W charging cable keychain is worth your money

With basically all smart devices (aside from Apple) using Type-C ports for charging, a good USB-C cable is practically a necessity to have on you at all times. You probably have laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and phones to keep charged, and the right cable can make a world of difference in how fast they'll be back in action. Paired with the right power bank, the Nomad ChargeKey is an excellent companion piece that you can use to keep your devices ready to go no matter where the day takes you.

The Nomad ChargeKey not only offers a fast charging cable that can deliver up to 60W of output, it does so in a compact keychain design that's less than 5 inches long. It's got a pretty rugged design as well, with a durable braided nylon cable that's both flexible and tough. Better still, the housings are electroplated, meaning they're scratch resistant and hold up well against the elements. Since this thing will be hanging from your keychain and more often than not be exposed or in a bag, the added durability will keep it working for years to come. The added strength of the cable does mean it'll be a bit more rigid with limited flexibility, but it's a fair trade for the convenience this thing offers.

The Nomad ChargeKey is specifically designed for charging, however, so while it can be used to transfer data from an external hard drive or other devices, it only supports USB 2.0 transfer speeds. It's great if you need to quickly transfer some files, but if you're looking to move bigger files such as images quickly, then there are better solutions out there. For $25 though, the Nomad ChargeKey is a great little accessory that you can carry on you at all times, works well as a data transfer option and even better as a fast charging solution for all of your devices.