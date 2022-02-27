As an Android brand, Nokia has found its own rhythm with phones — make them cheap without looking or feeling so, make them easy to maintain, and then (try to) maintain them. It's a strategy that has helped its parent company, HMD Global, achieve its first profitable year in 2021. And it hopes to continue that winning streak with a second batch of aggressively budget-minded products for 2022.

Phone Nokia C2 (2nd Edition) Nokia C21 Nokia C21 Plus SoC Unnamed 4-core @ 1.5GHz Unisoc SC9863a Unisoc SC9863a RAM & Storage 1 or 2GB + 32GB; microSD up to 256GB 2 or 3GB + 32GB; microSD up to 256GB 2 or 3GB + 32GB / 4GB + 64GB; microSD up to 256GB Display 5.7" LCD @ 480 x 960 6.5" LCD @ 720 x 1600 6.5" LCD @ 720 x 1600 Software Android 11 (Go Edition) Android 11 (Go Edition) Android 11 (Go Edition) Power 2,400mAh removable battery; 5W charging 3,000mAh; 5W charging 4,000mAh (5,050mAh for 4+64GB); 10W charging Cameras 5MP rear / 2MP front 8MP rear / 5MP front 13MP + 2MP depth rear / 5MP front Connectivity LTE (Cat. 4), Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5 LTE (Cat. 4), Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 4.2 LTE (Cat. 4), Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 4.2 Peripherals Micro-USB (USB 2.0), 3.5mm audio, wired + wireless FM Micro-USB (USB 2.0), 3.5mm audio, wired FM, fingerprint Micro-USB (USB 2.0), 3.5mm audio, wired FM, fingerprint Size 154 x 75.9 x 9.55mm, 180g 170 x 77.9 x 8.8mm, 195g 165 x 75.9 x 8.55mm, 178g/191g; IP52 Colors Blue, Grey Dark Blue, Warm Grey Dark Cyan, Warm Grey Availability April for €79 and up (May for £75 and up) End of March for €99 and up April for €119 or £100 and up

The C21, C21 Plus, and C2 (2nd Edition) are Android 11 (Go edition) entries matched up with modest processors and limited memory options, and micro-USB ports in 2022. No NFC here, if you're a stickler for that radio as we are. Just as much as these phones are meant for consumers on tight budgets, this OEM tends to design them on a tight budget. No plans for OS upgrades, just quarterly security updates for the next 2 years. The new C2 has a couple of quirks such as supporting wireless FM reception (that is, without using a pair of wired headphones to act as an aerial). The phones are set to spread across Europe starting mostly in April for as low as €79.

Nokia Wired Headphones

Nokia is also coming off of a year when it doubled its accessories sales, so it's out with wired and wireless Nokia headphones — the latter variant, which we know a lot more about, runs on 40mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.2, and a 60-hour battery with a tentative price of $50, €49, or £46. The wired version is cheaper at €30 or £30 and will definitely appeal to those who are able to rock it old-school style. Both are available around the world right now.

