The Nokia name may never have left phones, but the brand has only been on a handful of tablets to date — just one of them running Android. But that changes today as HMD Global debuts the Nokia T20.
|Display
|10.4" 1200 x 2000 (5:3) LCD @ 400 nits
|SoC
|Unisoc Tiger T610 (2 x Cortex-A75 + 6 x Cortex-A55)
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB + microSD up to 512GB
|Cameras
|8MP rear, 5MP front
|Battery
|8,200mAh w/ 15W charging 10W adapter included 10 hours video, 15 hours web
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, FM
|Peripherals
|3.5mm audio, USB 2.0 (Type-C)
|Software
|Android 11
|Size
|248 x 158 x 7.8mm / 466g
|Price
|$250
|Colors
|Ocean Blue
After 4 years of producing Android phones and a pandemic that has driven up demand for the tablet form factor, Nokia thought it made sense to dream up the T20. There are split focuses on productivity as the device is Android Enterprise Recommended, ready to be deployed on a fleet-wide basis, and on family use with the standardized Google Kids Space app being touted as a highlight.
Still, it might be better to look at it as an all-around warrior in the budget arena with one of the largest battery capacities in its class, stereo speakers with OZO audio optimizations, fairly vanilla Android with the promise of two OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates, and sheer quality industrial design with sandblasted aluminum dominating the build, officially rated IP52 against some particulate infiltration and water splatter.
There are some wild card aspects here, though: no fingerprint sensor, a relatively untested (though capable on paper) Unisoc chipset, and even a little bloatware with Spotify and ExpressVPN partnerships — T20 buyers will even get a free month's subscription to the latter service.
Nokia is intent on making a series of tablets, so first impressions on this extremely interesting budget Android slab will matter plenty. And it'll have to stand up against longtime players in the space like Lenovo and Samsung.
In the U.S., sales for this Ocean Blue, Wi-Fi only T20 go live November 17 for $250. A bumper case and a flip cover that converts into a kickstand can be purchased separately.
