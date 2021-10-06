Samsung and Lenovo definitely have things to say to that, but it's a good fight brewing

The Nokia name may never have left phones, but the brand has only been on a handful of tablets to date — just one of them running Android. But that changes today as HMD Global debuts the Nokia T20.

Display 10.4" 1200 x 2000 (5:3) LCD @ 400 nits SoC Unisoc Tiger T610 (2 x Cortex-A75 + 6 x Cortex-A55) RAM 4GB Storage 64GB + microSD up to 512GB Cameras 8MP rear, 5MP front Battery 8,200mAh w/ 15W charging 10W adapter included 10 hours video, 15 hours web Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, FM Peripherals 3.5mm audio, USB 2.0 (Type-C) Software Android 11 Size 248 x 158 x 7.8mm / 466g Price $250 Colors Ocean Blue

After 4 years of producing Android phones and a pandemic that has driven up demand for the tablet form factor, Nokia thought it made sense to dream up the T20. There are split focuses on productivity as the device is Android Enterprise Recommended, ready to be deployed on a fleet-wide basis, and on family use with the standardized Google Kids Space app being touted as a highlight.

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

Still, it might be better to look at it as an all-around warrior in the budget arena with one of the largest battery capacities in its class, stereo speakers with OZO audio optimizations, fairly vanilla Android with the promise of two OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates, and sheer quality industrial design with sandblasted aluminum dominating the build, officially rated IP52 against some particulate infiltration and water splatter.

There are some wild card aspects here, though: no fingerprint sensor, a relatively untested (though capable on paper) Unisoc chipset, and even a little bloatware with Spotify and ExpressVPN partnerships — T20 buyers will even get a free month's subscription to the latter service.

Nokia is intent on making a series of tablets, so first impressions on this extremely interesting budget Android slab will matter plenty. And it'll have to stand up against longtime players in the space like Lenovo and Samsung.

In the U.S., sales for this Ocean Blue, Wi-Fi only T20 go live November 17 for $250. A bumper case and a flip cover that converts into a kickstand can be purchased separately.

WhatsApp could soon let you manage your chat backup size And it’s not for a good reason

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email