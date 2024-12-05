Key Takeaways Nothing revives Nokia's iconic Snake game as a widget for its phones.

The game uses swipe gestures to control the snake and a double tap to pause.

Fans can download the Snake widget from the Google Play Store, with more widgets to come.

Nothing, founded by Carl Pei, has always maintained a close connection with its community and users. Recently, the company launched a special Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition designed by its fans. Now, Nothing has drawn inspiration from a community member to revive the classic Snake game from Nokia phones — this time, as a widget for Nothing phones.

Earlier this year, X user Rahul Janardhanan shared ten ideas for new Nothing phone widgets. Among these were a new recorder widget, an FM radio widget with a nostalgic vibe, an interactive calendar widget in Nothing's design language, and a widget featuring Nokia's iconic Snake game. The London-based brand has now collaborated with Rahul and developer Thomas Legendre to bring the Snake widget to life.

Nokia's classic Snake game is back as a widget on Nothing phones

The game plays just as you'd expect: you feed the Snake red dots without hitting the edges or its own tail, as the Snake grows longer. On the Nokia 6110 — the first phone to feature the game — it relied on physical buttons for control. However, Nothing has tweaked the game for touch screens by using swipe gestures to control the Snake, while a double tap pauses the game.

If you own a Nothing phone, you can try the widget by downloading the Nothing Community Widgets app from the Google Play Store. Currently, the app includes only the Snake widget, but since Nothing has started co-creating widgets with its community, you can expect more to arrive soon.

Nothing, in a community post, says the Snake widget fits perfectly with its mission to "bring back a more optimistic era of tech." The company aims to continue this collaborative approach, aiming to curate a "selection of quality community-created widgets" in the app for Nothing phone users to explore and enjoy.