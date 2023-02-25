As a brand, Nokia has scaled back its ambitions after it left Microsoft and returned to Finnish ownership. While the company showed great promise early on, HMD Global has only managed to churn out budget-oriented phones with the Nokia name in recent years. To its credit, these devices usually have excellent battery life and feature a big screen. Continuing that trend, Nokia has announced a trio of low-end phones at MWC 2023 and they come with added durability and repairability.

Nokia G22

HMD Global says the Nokia G22 has been designed with "repairability at its core." This allows you to easily replace the display, charging port, or battery without special tools or equipment in the same vein as what Fairphone has been offering.

The company has partnered with iFixit to provide step-by-step repair guides and spare parts for the phone. Unlike Apple and Samsung, HMD Global says it will provide the G22's replacement parts at a reasonable price.

Processor Unisoc T606 RAM 4GB, 2GB VRAM Storage 64GB or 128GB UFS 2.2, Hybrid microSD card slot Display 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600) LCD panel, 90Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 3 Battery 5,050mAh, 20W fast charging Front camera 8MP f/2.0 Rear cameras Primary 50MP f/1.8; 2MP macro; 2MP depth; LED flash Connectivity Dual-SIM 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, FM radio OS Android 12, 2 OS upgrades promised Ports USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack Colors Lagoon Blue, Meteor Grey Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Miscellaneous IP52, NFC, OZO speakers, Easily repairable design Dimensions 165 x 76.19 x 8.48 mm, 196g

Featuring a 100-percent recycled plastic back, the Nokia G22 uses an Unisoc T606 CPU. This is paired with 4GB RAM and 64 or 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. Other key specs include a 3.5mm headphone jack, OZO Audio recording, IP52 certification, NFC, a 5,050mAh battery with 20W fast charging, and dual-SIM 4G connectivity.

HMD Global promises two Android OS updates and three years of monthly security patches for the Nokia G22, though this does not mean much since the phone is launching with Android 12 out of the box. The company is also providing three years of extended warranty at no additional cost.

The Nokia G22 goes on sale in the UK starting March 8, 2023, with prices starting at £150.

Nokia C32

The Nokia C32 offers a slightly more premium approach to industrial design with glass panels at the front and rear. Nokia also claims the phone can deliver three-day battery life, though with only 10W charging support, topping up the massive 5,000mAh battery will take a while. The phone runs on Android 13 out of the box and features a 50MP primary camera.

Processor Octa-core up to 1.6GHz RAM 3/4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 3GB VRAM Storage 64GB or 128GB UFS 2.2, Hybrid microSD card slot Display 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600) LCD panel, 90Hz refresh rate, 2.5D toughend glass Battery 5,000mAh, 10W fast charging Front camera 8MP f/2.0 Rear cameras Primary 50MP f/1.8; 2MP macro; LED flash Connectivity Dual-SIM 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, FM radio OS Android 13, Two years of quarterly security updates Ports USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack Colors Charcoal, Autumn Green, Beach Pink Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Miscellaneous IP52 Dimensions 164.6mm x 75.9mm x 8.55mm, 199g

Other specs are on the lower-end side, including an octa-core 1.6 GHz CPU, 3/4GB RAM, and 128GB storage. Unlike the Nokia G22, HMD Global only promises two years of quarterly security updates.

The Nokia C32 goes on sale in the UK this Spring with a starting price of £130.

Nokia C22

The Nokia C22 is the cheaper sibling of the C32. It features a plastic body sandwiching a metal chassis. HMD Global has cut down on the phone's internals to achieve an even lower price point. Like its bigger brother, the C22 promises up to three days of battery life. While the phone has an octa-core chip, it is only available with 2 or 3GB RAM. This is paired with 64GB storage.

Processor Octa-core up to 1.6GHz RAM 2/3GB LPDDR4X RAM, 2GB VRAM Storage 64GB UFS 2.2, Hybrid microSD card slot Display 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600) LCD panel, 90Hz refresh rate, 2.5D toughened glass Battery 5,000mAh, 10W fast charging Front camera 8MP f/2.0 Rear cameras Primary 13MP f/1.8; LED flash Connectivity Dual-SIM 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, FM radio OS Android 13 (Go edition), Two years of quarterly security updates Ports USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack Colors Sand, Midnight Black Biometrics Rear fingerprint reader Miscellaneous IP52 Dimensions 164.6mm x 75.89mm x 8.55mm, 190g

The phone ships with Android 13 (Go edition) and will get two years of quarterly security updates. Nokia will start selling the C22 in the UK in Spring for £110.

HMD Global plans to start manufacturing 5G Nokia smartphones in Europe in 2023 to double down on its "security promises."