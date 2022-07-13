The world may be clamoring for high-end smartphones, or hype beasts like the Nothing Phone 1, but players like HMD Global still make feature phones for markets where people check prices before the spec sheet. Developing compelling phones that remain very affordable is a challenging task, but Nokia still manages to give us plenty of reasons to pay attention to its ongoing efforts. The company recently launched three new feature phones worldwide, one of which features a very cool oddity: an integrated case for true-wireless earphones.

The new Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is envisioned as the spiritual successor to the company’s Xpress Music series of yore. The quirky phone looks like a drab but modernized candybar phone on the front, but packs a party trick on the back: sliding the upper part of the phone downwards reveals a pair of true-wireless earbuds tucked away in the phone’s frame.

Listeners can use the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio’s buds to jam out to their favorite MP3s stored on the device or listen to some FM radio — no modern streaming services here. You can expect four hours of music playback and 2.4 hours of talk time per charge while using the buds, and the phone’s large battery probably supports quite a few recharges. Interestingly, Nokia isn’t forcing you to use the buds — a wired headphone jack is also present if you want to plug in your own.

In addition to that one, the Finnish company also launched two other nostalgic-feeling phones. The new Nokia 820 4G borrows cues from 90s devices but packs modern features like dual-SIM 4G support. The Nokia 2660 Flip isn’t a radically different beast, despite being a flip phone. It really just upgrades to two screens — a 1.77-inch QQVGA panel on the outside and a 2.8-inch QVGA display on the inside.

The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio will retail for £74.99 (€69) in the UK later this month. Meanwhile, the 8210 4G and 2660 Flip will share the same £64.99 (€59) asking price. We haven't yet heard anything about a timeline for a possible US release.

If removable batteries, smaller screens, one single camera, and keypads feel like the good old days, these may be the phones for you — so long as you’re okay with slightly hamstrung functionality. But if you’d prefer a simple smartphone on your shoestring budget, check out our curated list of the best budget Android smartphones you can buy.