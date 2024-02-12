Summary Xiaomi may introduce a titanium frame for a special edition of the upcoming Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

The regular variant of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is likely to feature an aluminum frame instead of titanium.

Xiaomi is aiming to strike a balance between performance and cost with the 14 Ultra, offering budget-friendly options alongside a premium special edition.

Since the Xiaomi 14 Pro comes in a special edition that ditches the standard metal frame in favor of titanium, it seems like Xiaomi might follow the same trend with the upcoming Xiaomi 14 Ultra. Now, a new leak suggests that the next-generation flagship model could indeed feature a titanium frame, though it might not be available for the regular variant.

Xiaomi appears to be shaking things up with the 14 Ultra, aiming for a sweet spot between performance and cost. Tipster Ishan Agarwal claims that Xiaomi might not go all out with titanium for the 14 Ultra, as first reported by 91mobiles. Instead, the Chinese phone maker might opt for an aluminum frame in the regular variant.

Earlier rumors pointed to all variants of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra adopting a titanium frame, but Agarwal suggests that Xiaomi is introducing a special edition with that titanium charm. The goal is presumably to keep prices in check and stay competitive.

Xiaomi seems to be sticking to its playbook, just like with last year's Xiaomi 14 Pro. The company is going for the same trick: a titanium special edition for enthusiasts who want that premium vibe, while covering all the bases with budget-friendly options to make sure everyone's happy.

The tipster provided more details about the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, including up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Xiaomi is said to be ditching the 24GB RAM from its other devices, like the China-exclusive Redmi K70 Ultra.

You can blame the rise of titanium on the iPhone 15 Pro. Most consumers have given it props because it's durable and lighter than their usual metal frames. This is especially key with the beefed-up camera systems in today's smartphones. People want devices that are tough yet won't weigh them down, and the shift to titanium frames is ringing in a new era for flagship smartphone designs.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is another premium Android phone that recently jumped on the titanium train. At first, the idea of it having a titanium frame raised some eyebrows—not because Samsung loves teasing Apple's design moves, but because using titanium could be seen as a marketing stunt to hike up the prices for this model and whatever comes next in the lineup.