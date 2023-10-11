October is an exciting time in the consumer tech space as many of our favorite brands announce new devices. It's also the time when a lot of really great discounts start floating around, and right now, Amazon has its second round of Prime Day deals going on. So, it would be understandable if you were hoping to find an amazing deal on the recently announced Google Pixel 8 series of smartphones. While you will find some special purchase options out there on the new devices, you're likely going to be better served by waiting about 45 more days. But not all hope should be lost.

Why Google isn't marking the Pixel 8 down for Prime Day

The biggest reason is likely because the phone isn't even in stores yet. Google only announced the Pixel 8 series last week on October 4, so it isn't quite ready to start marking the phone down just yet, even if the phone is more expensive than last year's models. Speaking of last year's Pixel phones, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Google likely still has plenty of these handsets floating around in the marketplace in need of a good home. Unfortunately, there aren't any deals on these phones either, which is more of a surprise than a lack of Pixel 8 deals.

However, it isn't all bad news. Google does have its fantastic Google Pixel 7a on sale right now. You can pick up the midrange device for only $400 at Amazon, making this one of the best deals you'll find during Prime Big Deal Days. While it doesn't have all the bells and whistles of the Pixel 8 devices, it is still packing the same Tensor G2 processor, excellent cameras, and fast software updates. If You are looking for deals other than the Pixel 7a, there are still other savings opportunities on many other Google products that you can take advantage of.

Source: Google Google Pixel 7a $399 $499 Save $100 Google's Pixel 7a continues the company's run of excellent midrange devices. From the super smart Tensor G2 processor to the amazing cameras, all packed into this Prime Day deal of $399, you really can't pass this up. $399 at Amazon

There are some incentives when purchasing a Pixel 8

Now that I've ruined any hopes of you finding discounts on Google's new smartphones, I have some good news. If you really want to buy the Pixel 8, you definitely still can, and you can also still get some savings with it. Just not on the phone itself. Amazon is selling the Pixel 8 at full retail price but will toss in a pair of the recently updated Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds. These pair perfectly with the phone and offer some truly impressive features.

If it's the Pixel 8 Pro that you are more interested in, there is something for you during this October Prime Day. Instead of earbuds, you can get a free Pixel Watch 2 included with the purchase of the Pixel 8 Pro. That's a savings of $350 when accounting for the cost of the watch. In case you haven't heard, Google made some big changes to the second generation of its smartwatch. Though from the outside, you can't really see the changes, internally, the watch has a much better processor, a brighter display, a bigger battery, and more.

Sorry to have burst your bubble if you were hoping to find discounts on the Pixel 8 series. There is a good chance that there will be some discounts around Black Friday on these phones and the prior generation of Pixel phones. If you are still in the market for a discounted Android phone during Prime Big Deal Days, we've gathered up the top phone deals for you to ensure you get the most savings possible.