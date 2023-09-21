Summary The Galaxy Buds FE should offer decent sound quality and touch controls for media playback and volume.

Leaked renders reveal the sleek design of the earbuds.

Rumor suggests they will be priced at $100, making them a good option for someone who prioritizes sound and call quality over active noise cancelation (ANC).

There's no shortage of great wireless earbuds on the market. You can find quality options from Sony, Bose, and even Samsung. In particular, I was surprised by just how good the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is, offering excellent sound quality and impressive ANC in a sleek design. Recent rumors suggest Samsung is working on an FE edition of the Galaxy Buds, bringing the same sound quality to an even lower price point. Images of the earbuds popped up last week, confirming its existence. A new leak now gives us another look at Samsung's upcoming budget earphones and reveals their key specifications.

WinFuture has posted press renders of the Galaxy Buds FE in black and white in all possible angles for you to gawk at. The high-resolution renders show the touch controls on the earbuds that you can likely use to control media playback and the volume. Reportedly, the Buds FE will feature a 12mm AKG-tuned driver to provide enhanced bass. The earbuds are unlikely to feature ANC as a cost-saving measure. It will also help differentiate the Buds FE from the Galaxy Buds 2, which are Samsung's mid-range earbuds offerings.

3 Images Close

Based on the renders, the Galaxy Buds FE will look similar to other Galaxy Buds, featuring a sleek design. The presence of wing tips should help with a more comfortable fit and ensure the earbuds don't easily fall off.

Samsung will launch the Galaxy Buds FE in graphite gray and white colors. However, the carrying case will only come in white, with the inner shell being done in black. The leak is light on battery life details, but they should last about 5–7 hours on a single charge. The carrying case has a USB-C port for charging, and it's unclear whether wireless charging support is present.

3 Images Close

Seemingly, the Galaxy Buds FE will be the cheapest entrant in Samsung's Galaxy Buds lineup, with a suggested retail price of $100 in the US and 89 Euros in the EU, reaffirming a previous leak. Since the Buds 2 are frequently available for around $100, the Buds FE should get attractive discounts on its rumored $100 price tag soon after launch, especially with the holiday season around the corner. This should make them a better deal and a contender for our favorite budget earbuds.

If you don't care about ANC and want a pair of earphones with decent sound quality and primarily for taking calls, the Galaxy Buds FE should be a great option.

The earbuds should go on sale within the next few weeks, presumably alongside the Galaxy S23 FE and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. These devices have already popped up several leaks and have passed through the FCC, hinting at their imminent launch.