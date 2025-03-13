Summary Nixplay is updating its cloud features, removing some from the base plan and reducing paid plan costs.

The changes will take effect starting on April 21, 2025, but no cloud data will be deleted.

The Base plan will offer up to 500MB storage, but will be limited to photo sizes that are 3MB. Social media integration will be available but the base plan won't offer support for Google.

Digital photo frames and smart displays are a great way to show off all your precious memories. Of course, there are a lot of different options, but if you're someone that's currently or thinking about using a device from Nixplay, you'll definitely want to know about the new changes that are coming from the brand regarding its subscription plans.

The company announced these changes through a blog post, and has made updates to its websites for affected regions. Perhaps one of the more aggressive changes is the removal of some features from the base plan, which is currently free. However, it's not all bad bews as the brand is also reducing the cost of its top-tier paid plan, which will drop to $29.99 per year.

This change could be huge for some

The changes will take place starting on April 21, 2025, where current Standard plan subscribers will be migrated to the new Base plan. Perhaps the most important detail here is that Nixplay will not be deleting any information that's in the cloud, so if you have any data there, and your new plan exceeds that amount, there will be a solution in place that helps prevent deletion.

As far as why this is all happening, well, it's just the rising cost of business. We've seen prices rise across all types of services, and this is just one of those things that you need to expect, especially when you aren't hosting your own data. When this change occurs, users will be notified via email in order to ensure that all current users are getting the full details.

Just in case you're curious about the full changes that are coming, there's a post highlighting all the features that will be included with each plan. When it comes to the Base account, it's not too shabby here, with up to 500MB of cloud storage space, with maximum photo size being up to 3MB. But this is quite a big difference from the current Standard plan that offers 5GB of storage.

The latter part may also be an issue for some, especially considering that most images from smartphones exceed the 3MB size. The Base plan also offers social media integration well, but does not offer support for Google, which is only included in the paid plans. This change could be due to a recent update on Google's side that provides more support for different types of devices.

It goes without saying, but you're going to get a better experience with your Nixplay photo frame if you opt for the paid service. Of course, we all have to draw the line somewhere when it comes to these services, and if you need more information about these upcoming changes, you can always head to the FAQ to get some more answers.

For most, these changes are going to be quite big, especially if you've been relying on the free service up until this point. But you can also score a discount when promotions are available. So, taking advantage of these might be in your best interest if you want to keep your Nixplay photo frame working at its best.