Nintendo's set to detail its upcoming console, the Nintendo Switch 2, in a dedicated online presentation airing on April 2. Today, though, the company hosted a Direct stream centered on the existing Nintendo Switch. As you'd expect from a presentation primarily about upcoming games for a console that's about to be replaced, there wasn't much big news. At the end, though, Nintendo surprised us with a one-more-thing announcement — for what turned out to be a news app. The new Nintendo Today app, available on the Play Store now, is meant to provide daily updates about all things Nintendo.

Presented by Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto, the Nintendo Today app is meant to provide daily updates direct from Nintendo. Miyamoto says Nintendo will continue to produce the long-form Nintendo Direct presentations fans have come to expect multiple times a year, but Nintendo Today will supplement those larger information dumps with daily updates about Nintendo games and products. Following the April 2 presentation about the Nintendo Switch 2, the Nintendo Today app will feature regular updates about the new console.

In addition to news, Nintendo Today will feature "videos, comics, and more" about Nintendo properties, and will see daily updates.

Get it on the Play Store right now

It's a given that all the content Nintendo releases via Nintendo Today will end up on the broader internet eventually, but if you're a dyed-in-the-wool Nintendo fanatic, getting daily updates straight from the source might be up your alley. Nintendo Today is available on the Play Store right now. It's also set to come to iOS via the App Store sometime today.