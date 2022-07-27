But you still have to accept requests on the Switch, the app can only send them

Nintendo has done the unthinkable, the gaming giant has finally added friend requests to its Nintendo Switch Online app, and it only took the company five years to see this basic feature come to fruition. Thanks to the latest update, users can now send friend requests directly from the Nintendo Switch Online app, but to accept any requests, you'll have to do so from the console. After all, did you seriously think Nintendo, of all companies, would actually implement a basic online feature without hobbling it somehow? To accept any request, you're forced to jump over to your console for invites sent from the very app that can't accept them. It's a head-scratcher for sure but lines up with Nintendo's long history of pitiful online support.

What's new ・ You can now send friend requests using your friend code. (Accepting a friend request requires a Nintendo Switch console.) ・ You are now able to copy your friend code as a URL and/or save it as a QR code, which others can then use to send you friend requests.de. ・ Other minor changes have also been implemented.

The changelog above comes from the Play Store listing for the Nintendo Switch Online app, and as you can see, the first line spells it out. Friend requests can now be sent through the app via your friend code, but sadly those invites can only be accepted on the console. This new feature pairs well with a recent addition from March that added the ability to copy friend codes, along with a feature that lets you see which of your friends are online. So much like today's update, March also saw the addition of features that should have existed from day one.

While it's certainly interesting to see that Nintendo hasn't outright abandoned the Nintendo Switch Online app after five years of mostly ignoring that it exists, there's no doubt the ability to send friend requests within the app will be useful for a few folks out there. Plus, you can now create QR codes out of your friend code to share easily with friends and family. So if you'd like to check these new features, you can install the latest update for Nintendo Switch Online on Android through the Play Store widget below.