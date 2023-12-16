Reverting to factory settings is an important feature of any operating system. It's vital for the quality control and optimization of your new Android gaming phone or games console. Reverting your mobile devices to their original settings can repair technical faults. This is an essential feature if you want to resell. The Nintendo Switch has excellent hard reset options for various situations. They can be confusing, so here's a guide on how to factory reset a Nintendo Switch console. Read on to learn how to get a clean slate on your Switch.

What is a factory reset?

A factory reset wipes all your data from a device, reverting to its standard settings. Official system updates aren't deleted, but user information like game saves, app installs, game installs, and screenshots will be gone forever. On the Switch, your Nintendo account isn't deleted but must be re-linked with your device. Factory resets are useful for renewing and optimizing a wide-screen device like the Switch. Here is how to reset it.

These methods work on all versions of the Switch, including the Nintendo Switch Lite and Nintendo Switch OLED models.

Factory resetting your Nintendo Switch

To factory reset your Nintendo Switch, delve into the device's system menu. Fully charge your device first, as the wipe can take up to seven minutes. Remove Nintendo Switch video games from the cartridge slot and the MicroSD card from the back. Have your parental control password on hand if you use one, as you may be asked for it.

Turn on your Switch device to bring up the Home screen menu. Select the System Settings menu. Scroll down to the System option and select it. Navigate to the bottom of the menu and select Formatting Options. Navigate to Restore Factory Settings. This might say Select Initialize Console, but it means the same thing. Select Next on the menu that follows. Read the information on the screen, then select Next to continue. The Switch's internet connection is turned off. This disconnects it from external services. This lasts a few seconds. Select Restore Factory Settings (Initialize) to finalize the reset.

Manually reset your Nintendo Switch if you can't access its settings

If you can't access the above menus and options, there is a manual way to reset. All you need is your charged Switch with a functioning power button and the volume control buttons, which are located on the left side of the top of the Switch.

Press the Power Button on your Switch to display the console's power options, and select Turn Off. Alternatively, hold down your Switch's Power button until the Switch turns off. Make sure the device is off and not in sleep mode. When the screen is completely black, hold down the Power Off, Volume Up, and Volume Down buttons simultaneously. All three are situated beside one another. After a few seconds, the device turns on, and the screen shows the Nintendo logo. Keep holding the three buttons until you see the Switch logo, and release them when it appears. Wait for the Maintenance mode menu to appear (it may be listed as Recovery Mode).

If you don't want to reset, exit Maintenance (Recovery) mode by holding down the power button. Your console turns off and reboots as normal.

This menu allows for two kinds of reset.

Restore Factory Settings without Deleting Save Data resets your device without deleting game save files or capture data (Initialize console without deleting save data).

resets your device without deleting game save files or capture data (Initialize console without deleting save data). Restore Factory Settings completely resets the whole console, deleting all games and capture data.

Whichever you select, a prompt appears with details about the option you picked. Select Continue when this comes up. A loading bar appears. After it finishes loading, the device is reset.

Enjoy a clean slate on your Switch

It's reassuring to know that system damage or neglect can be fixed and that starting from scratch doesn't require much hassle. This process is permanent, and wiped data cannot be recovered. You might want to back up important personal data before the reset. If you are reselling, make sure the device is completely wiped of sensitive data, such as personal details and bank information.