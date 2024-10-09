Nintendo is no stranger to going off the beaten path, nor is it a company afraid of innovation and taking risks. Just look at the Power Glove or the migraine-inducing Virtual Boy for proof. That said, it's been a while since Nintendo released something that feels completely out of left field and yet so on-brand at the same time as it has now. If you have trouble waking up in the morning (or even falling asleep at night), let us present Alarmo.

Technically named Nintendo Sound Clock Alarmo, a name not even the biggest pedant in the world would use, this is a bedside clock that plays video game sounds and cute animations to help you get out of bed in the morning. As you move in bed, the built-in motion sensor triggers sound effects like Mario picking up a coin, depending on the theme.

There are five themes to choose from: Super Mario Odyssey, Pikmin 4, Splatoon 3, Ring Fit Adventure, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Each game has seven alarms to choose from with a unique combination of music, characters, and sounds. Nintendo says more sounds will become available via online updates. What happens if you don't get out of bed? Simple: The alarms just get more intense. On the bright side, it does seem to play a sort of victory sound when you get up.

Alarmo is more than just a way to annoy yourself out of bed. It also comes with soothing melodies that play at night to help you unwind. There are other features, too — like movement tracking, which is recorded and displayed through a graph. You can measure how restless you are in bed at night. When the time rolls over to the next hour, a character will appear on-screen to signal the time, accompanied by nostalgic sound effects.

This is clearly a product built for Nintendo fans and packed with Easter eggs. On the other hand, it's also roughly $100. According to The Verge's Chris Welch, the clock is made entirely of plastic but does have decent speakers. It's not a touchscreen, either — all inputs have to be entered through the top dial. Welch also warns that the promotional material makes the clock look a bit bigger than it really is.

No one can deny that this thing is saccharine cute, but it feels like a luxury purchase that doesn't offer enough value at first glance to justify the cost. Maybe there's more to this clock than meets the eyes. If you're interested, it's available for order now at Nintendo's website.