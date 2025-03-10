Summary Nintendo's Alarmo alarm clock is now available at Target and Walmart after being exclusive to Nintendo's online store.

The $100 clock features themes from games like Mario and Zelda, with sleep tracking and Nintendo-themed animations.

The decision to roll out the Alarmo to retailers coincides with Mario Day on March 10, but reviews question the accuracy of its sleep tracking.

Nintendo's expensive Alarmo alarm clock has only been available through Nintendo's online store, until now. The clock landed in brick-and-mortar stores just in time for Mario Day.

Related The Hydra lives on: How Nintendo's war on emulators feeds the beast Many turn to emulation for legitimate reasons that Nintendo ignores or refuses to address

The $100 smart alarm clock is available at Target and Walmart beginning today (via Endgadget). It was first released in October, 2023 as an exclusive for Nintendo Switch Online members. The clock was a huge hit, so Nintendo made it available to everyone just last month, but it could only be purchased online.

What is this Nintendo Alarmo clock?

This bright red alarm clock comes with built-in themes from Nintendo's biggest games. These include:

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Splatoon 3

Pikmin 4

Ring Fit Adventure

Nintendo teased more themes coming in the future, including Mario Kart 8 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It is the perfect clock for anyone who wants to wake up to the sounds of Mario or Link.

There's more to this weird red clock than simple game-themed sounds. Alarmo includes a motion sensor for sleep tracking, and charming animations such as Pikmin cheering you when you wake up. This is as about Nintendo as you can get in an alarm clock.

The decision to roll it out to retailers is timed with Mario Day, a day Nintendo made up but is fun nevertheless. Mario Day is held on March 10 every year (or Mar10, get it?). Nintendo often brings game discounts and merchandise drops across its ecosystem on this day.

The sleep tracking feature may not be particularly accurate, if early reviews are anything to go by.

Is the Nintendo Alarmo worth $100?

Nothing Nintendo does comes cheap, and the Alarmo is no different. At $100, it is significantly more expensive than most bedside clocks , and it doesn't come with any extra features such as Alexa or Google Assistant. But for die-hard Nintendo fans, there can be no price too high to wake up to the sounds of Mario and Splatoon.

It's easier than ever to get your hands on one of these quirky gadgets now that it's at brick-and-mortar stores. Whether it's a fun collector's item or an overpriced novelty depends on how much you love Mario and friends.