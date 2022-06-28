Some may say Niantic is a one-trick pony. They wouldn't be wrong, as the company has been pumping out similar augmented reality games for years. Of course, Pokémon GO is the developer's largest success, though lesser games like Pikmin Bloom and Ingress have their own audiences. Well, there's a new release coming from the studio, officially licensed through the NBA, and it's called NBA All-World. While details are light, we know the game will offer Niantic's familiar real-world mechanics paired with 1-on-1 basketball action, which will offer some form of collecting, along with fashion, because why not. While Niantic has yet to deliver on its two previously announced games (Transformers: Heavy Metal and Peridot), it would appear a third title is in the works, with pre-registration available today on Niantic's website.

The above teaser trailer published today doesn't reveal very much about NBA All-World. It's a cinematic, and while it's pleasing enough to watch, nothing of the game is shown. Thankfully Niantic also published a blog post that reveals the title will offer 1v1 mini-game action, with collection aspects and some sort of fashion mechanic that, of course, revolves around collecting digital tennis shoes, which is how you'll increase your performance in the title's mini-games.

The big idea behind Niantic's games since the release of its first title, Ingress, is that they are all designed to be played outdoors, encouraging movement and exercise. The thing is, it seems a little silly to take a physical game like basketball, a game that would be infinitely more healthy to play compared to walking around playing a video game, creating a situation where an NBA theme doesn't quite mesh with Niantic's style. Then again, the NBA and its fanbase are something of a cash cow, so why wouldn't Niantic want to plug into this audience with a casual game built to appeal to the masses.

While I can't say another AR game from Niantic has piqued my interest, especially one that looks like a blatant cash grab, it's the awful monetization found in all of Niantic's other games that are directly aimed at children that's the real turnoff. So judging by the developer's history, there's probably little hope NBA All-World will deliver an enjoyable and fun game that isn't disgustingly monetized. But hey, at least with an NBA theme, NBA All-World should appeal to teens and adults who have the capacity to understand the value of money (unlike the children drawn to Pokémon and Pikmin). So if you'd like to pre-register to be notified when NBA All-World is available in your country, you can do so on the new NBA All-World website. Ideally, the game should be entering beta and soft-launch soon. So stay tuned.