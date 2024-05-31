Summary The summer update for Niagara Launcher adds 101 new Anycons and enhanced search functionality.

Contacts can now be searched on the home screen and a built-in calculator makes math easy.

Niagara Launcher's minimalist approach & robust features make it a compelling option for customization.

One of the biggest benefits to having an Android device is being able to easily customize its launcher to suit your specific needs. There are several options that can personalize everything from your app icons to your layout, including Nova, Action, and Apex. Now, Niagara Launcher – which is known for its minimalist approach – has an update that is bringing more functionality to some of its existing features.

Niagara Launcher says its summer update is now ready to go, and while it will be rolling out progressively in the coming days in the Google Play Store, it’s already live in beta channels. Some of the changes that are coming include the addition of 101 new Anycons – the launcher’s integrated icon packs – and the option to use them in more places on your device. It will also be easier to pick and implement wallpaper, and several bugs have been fixed since the last update.

Close

Perhaps the most notable changes that come with the summer update, however, pertain to Niagara Launcher’s search functionality. For instance, contacts can now be searched directly on the home screen, and search queries can be quickly answered by typing in a few terms. There is also an integrated calculator that now makes it easier to do fast math without having to open an app. In honor of the summer update, inviting a friend to try Niagara Launcher will earn them a 50-day free trial of the pro version.

Source: Niagara Launcher

While many of these benefits are new to the launcher, some of them are updates to existing features. For example, Niagara showed more focus on its Anycon packs back when its winter update debuted at the end of 2023. Three new styles – Material, Sticker, and Watercolor – were added as pack options for users. The Material option was notably modeled after Google’s Material You style, with customizable color choices. Even if you’re already using a different launcher, the summer update is worth taking into consideration. Niagara Launcher’s features have become robust in many ways, making it a plausible replacement for your existing home screen.