The customization scene on Android has been exploding, and you don't need to flash a custom ROM and set up everything in lines of code. A simple launcher paired with an icon pack delivers an unprecedented level of satisfaction, and there are plenty of options on the Play Store. Niagara Launcher is one of the newer apps on the scene. It stands out with a minimalist approach to curb unwanted screen usage.

I sat down with Niagara Launcher's creator, Peter Huber, to get the low-down on the state of Android launchers and his wealth of experience accrued from the challenges of developing a custom launcher. He was kind enough to share a few plans for Niagara's future.

The goal wasn't to create a launcher

'It's a cool team'

Peter is presently a postgrad university student of computer science. He's actively working on his master's thesis, which he told me should be done by the year-end. You can imagine my surprise when Peter told me his first creation was a flashlight app, which soon turned into developing launchers because "I'm not a fan of app drawers," he said.

"A few years ago, I wanted to become a game developer, around the time Unreal Engine 4 was just coming out. I also played around with mobile apps, trying to write one in Unreal Engine. Then I discovered Google's open-source material icon library, I believe is what it is called," he joked. This resource for app developers includes standardized icons for other apps in their creations. "I just found these icons so appealing I wanted to do something with them."

The team developing Niagara Launcher

Niagara started as a hobby project in grad school. While Peter was still a student, he hired a few of his friends to help. Today, "Many of us are working students and don't do many hours (for Niagara), but there are around seven people, depending on how you count it." The result is a launcher with a simple list of apps you access frequently, a widget stack, and an alphabetized list for the other apps that are accessible on either vertical edge of the screen.

The first jump is the hardest

And thoughts on the Nova situation

Switching gears to discuss the state of launchers today, Peter said he doesn't view other custom launcher apps as competition. Instead, he stated, "Our main focus or our competition is every first-party launcher, every pre-installed launcher." I couldn't agree more because Android users only switch to a third-party app if the available solution is lacking. "We, as the launcher community, need to ensure third-party launchers need to be on par with first-party launchers."

Referring to the issues with gesture navigation that most apps struggle with, Peter expressed hope Google would open up more Android APIs for developers like him. "There are a lot of changes, and we are trying to report as many bugs to Google." He continued, "With the latest update, we have added a hub page to list issues affecting third-party apps." That's in addition to an ongoing user survey Peter's team arranged to collate issues custom launchers still suffer from.

Gesture navigation worked fine on my devices running Niagara, but my experience with Nova hasn't been the same. However, only Nova's original creator, Kevin Barry, still works on the app. Remarking on the unfortunate circumstances, Peter said, "We surely got new users (from the situation), but it is unfortunate. My original opinion was that the acquisition isn't so bad. As Kevin explained it, it seemed reasonable." Peter added that Nova's current owner, Branch, contacted the Niagara team in 2018 to integrate its search API but was shot down.

Source: Niagara Launcher

Peter reveals that takeover bids are commonplace. It mostly boils down to the launcher's feature set. Without naming names, he said a big company expressed interest in Niagara a couple of years ago, but "We are still independent. I hope things don't get more corporate. We all hope we can stay bootstrapped as long as possible, without involving other parties that have a big say in what we do," he said, clearing the air.

More help managing your backups and screen time

There's no denying Niagara is a unique launcher, and from everything I gleaned, Peter and his team seem to place users first. For instance, Pro-tier pricing is adjusted for the purchasing power of each country. Moreover, the Pro purchase can be linked to your Google Play account or email. This doesn't seem like much, but it allows custom ROM users and de-Googled Android devices to use Niagara Pro without problems. It also helps people who wish to transfer purchases from one account to another because Google doesn't allow that.

Speaking of Pro features, Peter mentioned the team develops features that Niagara users request and determines if they should be paywalled just "a few weeks before release." This approach doesn't let developers favor Pro users disproportionately while leaving the free tier threadbare. More recent features in the latest beta capitalize on Android 15 additions. "We started supporting Private Space. We're also honoring app archiving, so you'll see an indicator if an app is archived," Peter said. Testing is already underway in the latest beta version of the launcher, distributed through the Niagara Discord server.

When asked about the developments Niagara users can look forward to in the next few months, Peter said, "The first thing besides bug fixes and stability updates will be features related to digital well-being. Just things to better measure and assess unwanted phone use." This is a logical progression for the launcher because I found Niagara only shows frequently accessed apps, curtailing the temptation of other distracting apps. Niagara users active on the app's Discord server know Peter's master's thesis also revolves around this subject, even though it isn't Niagara's core focus.

We discussed the limitations and inconsistencies of Android's current Digital Wellbeing implementation at length, touching upon the limitations of using screen time as a metric. However, those are beyond the scope of this article. Peter told me that Niagara users have been asking for a backup and restore feature for their launcher settings because it would simplify migration to a new device and also save time in case of a botched update.

He promised this option is also on the road map. "We have a basic version running internally, but some things aren't so trivial," he said, referring to critical issues slowing down development. "I think with Android 14 it was, Google completely restricted access to the system wallpaper, and you can't back up the wallpaper unless the user applies it through Niagara's wallpaper picker."

Talking about the future of Niagara, Peter said, "A lot of my friends want to continue working on Niagara full-time, but we are in the transition phase right now, from a student project to something bigger, a proper app." He mentioned that more behind-the-scenes content would follow so that users could learn more about the other collaborators. You can catch up on all things Niagara on the Discord and Telegram channels. We wish Peter and the Niagara team all success and hope the app retains its core ethos in the years ahead.