Last month we learned that Netmarble's mobile MMORPG Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds entered into pre-registration, signaling we were nearing release. As of this morning, the game's official Twitter account announced the release date. The game is set to launch on May 25th, which is only two weeks away, bringing with it a bunch of original animations from Studio Ghibli.

The tweet embedded above clearly lays out that Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds will launch on May 25th. More or less, this is a game that's been available in Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan since last June, soon launching across the globe. This means we already know how it plays. While it's described as an MMORPG, it's actually a gacha game (complete with auto-play), having earned $120-million in its first eleven days in the East. Take of that what you will, as the game is clearly popular, but you have to wonder how bad the monetization is when high sums of money are earned in such a short period.

So if you've been eager to get your hands on the latest Ni No Kuni game coming West, you won't have to wait long to finally see what it's all about. At the very least, the included Studio Ghibli animations and general art direction should appeal to Ghibli and Ni No Kuni fans alike, so if you'd like to get your hands on this the second it launches, you can pre-register through the Play Store widget below to receive a notification on release day.

