Impressively earning $100 million in the first 11 days during Asia's launch period, we've been looking forward to a global release of Level-5 and Netmarble's brewed up new MMORPG Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds for some time. Now that it's officially available across the globe for mobile and PC gamers, many of us are ready to embark on a magical journey full of wonder in what may be one of the best MMOs on Android, as it's certainly the prettiest.

Similar to other MMORPGs, the systems within can quickly grow cumbersome, so Android Police is here to help. We have assembled a beginner-friendly guide to aid new players in their journey, introducing the basics of how to play, all while diving into which classes and familiars are available, and looking at the best practices for gaining more levels.

Getting started

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds transports you to a Studio Ghibli-designed world where an unnamed Kingdom is under siege. You'll meet up with Cluu, your guide, to teach you the ways of adventuring. Follow Cluu around; he'll walk you through the game's battle basics, illustrating that your battle skills are bound to a cooldown system and that your health bar dictates your survival.

Aspects of the battle system and general upgrades unlock as you progress through the main story quest. Story quests will be blocked off if your reputation level is too low, so you'll have to grind side quests to keep progressing through the main story.

Retaining strong elemental coverage when equipping weapons is essential since everything is attached to an elemental type. Elements in Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds follow a rock-paper-scissors mechanic.

Earth beats water, water beats fire, fire beats earth, and light/darkness counter each other. Utilizing the correct weapons ensures you'll dish out the most damage against enemies.

Autoplay

Autoplay is sometimes an awkward feature, especially for a game that's supposed to immerse you in a breathtaking Studio Ghibli-inspired world rendered in 3D, so if you're looking to be involved with the gameplay instead of letting the game play itself, you can, though this will slow your progress. Note: Autoplay has its perks when you require a break from playing but still wish to spectate the game.

To turn on and off autoplay, tap on the quest dialogue box while on the field. When autoplay is turned on, your character follows a course and will run to each quest objective and auto-battle monsters found along the way.

You'll want to turn off autoplay for potions since it'll help you stock up on them for more challenging content later.

Open up the main menu and tap on settings (gear icon).

Tap on Game, then scroll to 'Potions' and slide to 0 % on 'Auto-Use HP Potions' and tap Manual in 'Auto HP Potion Change.' 2 Images Close

Classes and familiars

You can customize a character tied to a class and recruit familiars (creature companions) in Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds. Classes determine your combat capabilities and your role on a team. Select a class that reflects how you'll want to play. Thankfully you can enroll one character per class on the same server, but unfortunately, your story progress won't carry over.

Classes

Engineer : Long-ranged support class that enables team play with her healing and support skills.

: Long-ranged support class that enables team play with her healing and support skills. Destroyer : Primary tank class that soaks up front-line aggro; he excels at survivability with his naturally high health and defense stats.

: Primary tank class that soaks up front-line aggro; he excels at survivability with his naturally high health and defense stats. Rogue : Long-ranged damage dealer class uses a bow to take down his enemies.

: Long-ranged damage dealer class uses a bow to take down his enemies. Swordsman : Melee damage dealer class utilizes a sword to pierce through his enemies.

: Melee damage dealer class utilizes a sword to pierce through his enemies. Witch: Mid-ranged damage dealer class specializing in using a magical spear to deal damage while applying debuffs on her enemies.

Familiars

One of the primary gacha features includes summoning more familiar companions. Familiars can fight alongside you and offer classes/elements. You can equip up to three familiars.

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds generously allows summoning for a starting familiar at level 5 (quest reward). It's like Pokémon, you're given a choice of a 4-star starter (three in the pool), but you only have 10 chances to re-roll to claim a different one.

Possible 4-star starters:

Mite (fire)

Suiryu (water)

Oroboros (earth)

Eventually, you'll unlock training, hatching, and taming for your familiars as you progress further, indicating fairly early how impactful familiars will become in Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds.

Leveling up

Gaining character levels is central in Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds. Quests and features unlock as you start leveling up. Following the main story and completing side quests nets many experience points. Once you've unlocked Swift Solutions, you'll want to complete Bert's daily tasks (e.g., exterminating X monsters in a zone). Eventually, you can increase the number of tasks provided by working on Swift Solutions certifications. Still, for now, you'll zoom through the beginner levels just by completing five tasks daily.

