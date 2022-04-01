Netmarble launched Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds in Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan last June, and it appears that the game was a success earning $120 million in its first 11 days, so the mobile MMORPG is going global this summer. This is a game that contains animated cutscenes from Studio Ghibli (the exceptional artists behind such films as Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro), just like the mainline Ni no Kuni console and PC games, so expect an excellent art direction.

Still, this is a gacha game, and we already know it contains auto-play, which means Netmarble isn't straying too far from the typical mechanics mobile MMOs are known for, though there's also a kingdom-building aspect, and PvP battlegrounds, so at least the gameplay sounds varied.

You can check out the official English trailer for Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds directly above, and as you can see, it's an amazing-looking game, especially for a mobile release. Of course, very little gameplay is revealed in the trailer, but since the game has been out in a handful of Asian countries since last June, we know the title revolves around collectible characters, and since PvP is included, paying-to-win sounds likely, perhaps explaining how the game earned $120 million in its first 11 days on the market.

Of course, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds' art is the star of the show, so if you're interested in watching the animated trailer released today alongside the official trailer, you can check that out below.

Ever since Genshin Impact raised the bar for mobile video game quality, many other developers have been racing to come out with their own highly-polished mobile releases. Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds appears to be hitting the same strides as Genshin, with its outstanding art and collection-based gameplay, so it stands to reason the game may very well find as much success across the globe as it has in Asia. Whether or not the included auto-play will float your boat is a whole other matter, so if you're hoping for something more like a console release, you're probably out of luck. Still, today's announcement is fresh, and details are still light, so expect more news as we near the global release this summer.

