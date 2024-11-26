Key Takeaways A fresh leak reveals that the Moto G 5G (2025) will feature a triple-camera setup at the back.

Expect a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro lens, and possibly an ultrawide-angle third lens, plus an 8MP front camera with a centered hole-punch.

It’s likely to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm jack, and a sleeker design blending the camera module into the back and frame.

Motorola’s Moto G lineup has built a solid reputation for delivering great bang for your buck in the budget phone segment. Known for its smooth software experience, Motorola often punches above its weight, especially given the price. And while the Moto G 5G (2024) may still feel fresh, leaks about its follow-up are already making waves. The latest one suggests that the next model could step things up with a triple-camera setup.

Thanks to 91mobiles and @OnLeaks, we’ve got a first look at the Moto G 5G (2025). It’s set to follow up the Moto G 5G (2024), which was launched earlier this year with the Moto G Power 5G.

The Moto G 5G (2025) sticks to a familiar design with a flat display, a slightly thicker bottom bezel, and handy features like a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It borrows from the 2024 model’s sleek design, seamlessly blending the camera module into the back and frame—a standout feature of its predecessor.

An additional rear camera sensor might be in the pipeline

A key change in the Moto G 5G (2025) is its camera setup, as per the leak. Unlike the dual-camera system on the 2024 model, the new version is expected to pack more than two rear sensors. While the current model has a wide-angle and macro lens, it’s unclear what the third camera will bring in next year's iteration. The hope is that it’ll offer an ultrawide-angle lens, which is becoming more common in budget phones, rather than a telephoto lens.

The main camera is tipped to be a 50MP main sensor, while the other is supposedly a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, it’s expected to rock an 8MP front camera. The Moto G 5G (2025) will likely jump on the trend with a centered hole-punch cutout for the front camera.

While the processor and RAM details are still under wraps, it’s expected to deliver better performance than the 2024 model. Plus, we can probably expect a bigger battery and faster charging capabilities.

At the moment, there’s no word on other features or a release date, but we can expect the Moto G 5G (2025) to bring some solid upgrades compared to the previous model.