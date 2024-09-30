Key Takeaways The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC may see a 20% price jump to around $190 due to advanced 3nm manufacturing.

Smartphone costs could rise as manufacturers may pass on the increased chipset price to consumers.

Despite the potential price increase, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is expected to offer superior performance compared to Apple's iPhones.

Qualcomm is gearing up to unveil the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in October, marking the debut of its custom Oryon CPU cores in a smartphone SoC. However, this upgrade is likely to come at a cost, as a Qualcomm executive previously hinted that the new chipset could be pricier than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. A new leak has backed up those concerns, revealing the expected pricing for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, and it’s not exactly music to your ears if you're planning to buy a new phone.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC has been a hot topic lately, with lots of chatter about its potential price. On Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station weighed in on the topic, claiming that the upcoming premium chipsets from Qualcomm and MediaTek will likely be pricier than their earlier versions (via Android Authority).

DCS says the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC will be priced at around $190, while the Dimensity 9400 is expected to cost approximately $155. If these numbers hold true, that’s a 20% price jump compared to their previous models. This rise in cost is largely due to the expenses associated with TSMC's advanced 3nm manufacturing process.

The numbers might not be the final retail tags when the next-gen chipsets actually launch, and even the leaker mentioned in a follow-up that these estimates are just ballpark figures. That said, DCS has a solid track record, and we’ve seen similar claims about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4’s price from other sources as well.

It's worth mentioning that nailing down the price of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is tricky due to several factors. Qualcomm likely has different deals in place with its partners, meaning they won't all be treated the same when it comes to pricing.

Consumers might pay more for their next phones

The processor, along with the display and camera modules, makes up a big chunk of a smartphone's overall cost. So if prices spike here, it could really shake things up for the top Android phones of 2025. Manufacturers have a few ways to handle this. Typically, they might just raise the device's price and pass that cost onto us. But in the past, some have chosen to save money by cutting corners in other areas, like camera quality, materials, or display specs.

The silver lining is that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4's custom Oryon CPU is expected to deliver a big boost in performance compared to Apple’s iPhones. So, if you’re into getting the best performance possible, smartphones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 could be a great option.