Key Takeaways Today's Pixel Watch update will be the final one for 2024.

Google has shared that its next update should arrive in March 2025.

The latest update offers some big fixes for the Pixel Watch 2 and Watch 3.

One of the best things about owning a Pixel product is that you can count on Google to provide important and timely updates. These updates are essential in bringing new features, along with bug fixes or software enhancements. For the most part, Google has been pretty consistent with its products, with a couple hits and misses here and there.

But in its latest update, the brand is very clear about when it will be updating its Pixel Watches next, and surprisingly, it isn't going to be anytime soon. The news comes in the update notes for today's newly released Pixel Watch November update that is now rolling out to supported Pixel Watch models.

The update isn't a big one, but it does offer some improvements to the experience, along with some important fixes for the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 2. While the details of the update are listed on the Pixel Support page, the one thing that really stands out is that Google states that there will be no more updates for 2024 (via Droid Life).

So, beyond some emergency fixes or updates, there will be no more updates rolling out to Pixel Watches this year. Of course, that might alarm some users, but Google does share that it expects its next update to arrive in March 2025. If you were hoping for some big surprise feature update in January or February, think again.

With that said, the holidays are just around the corner, and it'll be time to update your Pixel Watch again before you know it. If you have yet to update to the latest software version, you'll want to head into the Settings menu on your watch, then jump into the System section, and hit the System Updates option.