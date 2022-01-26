OnePlus is primarily known for its premium phones in the US, but its mid-range Nord phones are also very popular in Europe and Asia. The original Nord was a decent mid-ranger for its price that was followed by the capable Nord 2 in 2021. For this year, OnePlus is working on its sequel, the Nord 2T, which is expected to make its debut soon, and a new leak has detailed its complete specifications.

The leak from the reliable OnLeaks and courtesy of Digit claims the phone will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset coupled with 6/8/12GB RAM and 128 or 256GB storage. This chip is yet to be announced by MediaTek, but going by the naming scheme, it should be a faster version of the Dimensity 1200 that's found inside the Nord 2. Out of the box, the phone will purportedly run on OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12.

Other specs will seemingly remain unchanged, with the Nord 2T looking like a minor upgrade over its predecessor. It will likely retain the same 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, 4,500mAh battery, and a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The Nord 2's camera performance was nothing to write home about, so it remains to be seen whether OnePlus will make any improvements in this regard with the follow-up model. The only other notable upgrade could be a bump in charging speed to 80W, which should be good enough to top up the battery to 100% in around 30 minutes.

The leak mentions that the Nord 2T should launch soon, though there's no clarity on the release timeline. OnePlus also has another mid-range phone in the works — the Nord 2 CE. Prior leaks indicate it will also be a minor upgrade over its predecessor with faster charging speeds and a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip, instead of the Snapdragon 750G that powers the current model. Both upcoming Nord models are first expected to launch in India sometime in February before making their way to other markets worldwide.

