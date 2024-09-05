Key Takeaways BOE will unveil its second-gen flagship X-series OLED display in October, promising advancements in brightness, screen quality, and eye protection.

OnePlus President Li Jie teased the display panel's announcement on Weibo.

The OnePlus 13 may launch early, featuring BOE's new OLED panel, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, and a long-lasting 6,100mAh battery.

Samsung's display arm is the leader in OLED technology, supplying its panels for the best Android flagships, including Google's Pixel lineup and even the iPhone. But in recent years, many Chinese smartphone makers have turned to BOE, another Chinese company, as the OLED supplier of choice. The OnePlus 12 is the most notable example of this, using BOE's flagship X1 OLED panel from 2023, featuring a full-screen brightness of 1,600 nits. Continuing this partnership, OnePlus has confirmed its upcoming OnePlus 13 will use BOE's new flagship OLED panel.

BOE teased the imminent announcement of its new flagship X-series OLED display at the ongoing BOE Global Innovation Partner Conference. While the display specs are not yet known, OnePlus President Li Jie confirmed that the two companies will again work together to push the screen technology forward with higher brightness, screen quality, and eye protection measures (via Android Authority).

BOE's new OLED display will be officially unveiled in October, when we should learn its full specs.

The OnePlus 12's 6.82-inch OLED panel can hit a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and supports 10-bit color depth with 2,160Hz PWM dimming. It was also the first non-Samsung OLED panel to get DisplayMate's A+ ranking. If anything, BOE's second-gen flagship OLED panel should deliver even better numbers than this while consuming less power.

While Jie's post on Weibo did not explicitly confirm that the upcoming OnePlus 13 will use BOE's second-gen X-series display, this is all but given thanks to the close ties between the two companies.

OnePlus 13 could launch earlier than usual

Close

OnePlus has typically been among the first companies to launch its flagship phone every year. For 2025, the timeline could move even more forward, with rumors indicating the OnePlus 13 might launch in late October or early November. This should make the phone among the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 4-powered Android phones to hit the market, if not the first.

Besides a top-quality display and Qualcomm's newest flagship chip, the OnePlus 13 might sport a massive 6,100mAh 'Glacier battery' that can retain 80% of its lifespan after four years.