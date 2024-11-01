Key Takeaways Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2 will launch soon.

Google also confirmed that Android 15 QPR1 beta testing is over.

Android 15 QPR1 stable build will be released in December.

In a surprising move, Google announced that Android 16 will be released much earlier than usual next year. The OS will launch in Q2, followed by a minor release in Q4. But that's not it. The Android team also confirmed that the next major beta release of Android 15 — Android 15 QPR Beta 2 — will go live soon. This also marks the end of Android 15's QPR1 beta testing, with Beta 3 being the last build.

In its announcement on the r/android_beta subreddit, Google says Android 15 QPR2 "builds on top of the Android 15 QPR1 platform release and includes the latest bug fixes and improvements to stability and performance."

If you plan to keep trying future Android 15 builds ahead of their public release, you can keep your Pixel phone enrolled in the beta program. But if you want to jump to the stable channel and get the final Android 15 QPR1 public build, Google recommends leaving the beta program now. Ignore the downgrade OTA or the Android 15 QPR2 beta OTA that appears after this.

Instead, wait for the Android 15 QPR1 stable build to roll out in December and install it on your phone. This way, you can avoid wiping any data stored on your phone. If you don't downgrade now, the next time you can leave the beta program without doing a data wipe will only surface in Q1 2025, when Android 15 QPR2 nears the end of its beta cycle.

Otherwise, you can exit the beta program now and install the Android 15 downgrade OTA to return to the stable channel, losing all your installed apps and data in the process.

No Android 15 QPR3 in the pipeline

With Android 16 scheduled for release in Q2 2025, Android 15 QPR2 will likely serve as the final major update for the current OS. Based on this timeline, the Android 16 Developer Preview should launch while Google continues beta testing Android 15 QPR2.

Android 15 QPR1 will likely be released in early December as a Pixel Feature Drop. It should pack several new features, such as a redesigned Settings menu, a new keyboard switcher, new status bar chips for screen and call recording, and more.