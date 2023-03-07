Thanks to some impressive products, Huawei was once a major smartphone player in the smartphone market. But things have only worsened for the company since the US trade ban, as it has lost access to Google's suite of apps and services as well as the latest and greatest smartphone chips. Despite the ban, Huawei announced the P50 series in China in July 2021 with an impressive camera setup, though it lacked 5G support. Nearly two years since the P50 series launch, Huawei is gearing up to announce the P60 series alongside a new foldable later this month.

Huawei is rumored to hold an event in China on March 23 (via HuaweiCentral), where it will announce the P60 series, the Mate X3 foldable, and several other accessories. This includes the FreeBuds 5, Huawei Watch 4, and the TalkBand B7. Huawei's P50 lineup stood out with its ridiculously large rear camera bump and if some renders of the P60 series are anything to go by, it will continue that trend.

Rumors indicate the phone will pack a 50MP Sony IMX888 primary shooter and use an RYYB color array to capture brighter and better photos. It will seemingly also feature a variable aperture and XMAGE camera processing system, which first debuted in the Huawei Mate 50 Pro in 2022.

Some alleged camera samples from the Huawei P60 Pro's 64MP 3.5x telephoto camera have also been shared online. Like the primary camera, it apparently uses an RYYB pixel arrangement for improved low-light performance. Huawei's P series is known for its camera performance, and it looks like the company is set to raise the bar even higher this time around.

A recent leak (via Weibo) points to the Huwaei P60 Pro using Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. But like other phones from the company, this chip will only be limited to LTE access. Not much is known about the Huawei Mate X3, but given how impressive the Mate Xs 2 was, expect nothing less from the Chinese company's next foldable. One rumor suggests it could be the world's first foldable to feature a periscope zoom lens.

Some of the products that Huawei announces at its alleged March 23 event might eventually make their way to the European market, but don't expect them to support 5G or offer access to the Play Store.