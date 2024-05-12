If you've been playing Monopoly Go since Scopely's mobile board game release in 2023, you may already know that the Monopoly Go Golden Blitz events don't operate on a fixed schedule. However, based on previous information, we can deduce when the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly Go will occur.

If you haven't downloaded Monopoly Go, there's still some time before the next Golden Blitz. The most recent Golden Blitz event happened between April 25th and April 26th (6 pm ET). These events occur periodically, and we have no way of knowing before it happens. But based on past data and patterns, we've devised a guide to narrow down the release date of the next Golden Blitz. That way, you can enjoy sticker collecting to the fullest on your chosen iOS or Android gaming device.

What is Golden Blitz in Monopoly Go

Golden Blitz is an event in Monopoly Go that promotes community engagement. Players can trade gold stickers directly to their friends during the event to complete their collections. Completing albums is part of the fun of playing Monopoly Go, as it helps players earn extra rewards. Successfully finishing sticker albums rewards players with cash, tokens, and free dice rolls.

Source: Scopely

Players can obtain stickers through Quick Wins, finish in the top 3 on tournament leaderboards, receive them from friends (as gifts), spin the color wheel, or purchase Sticker Packs directly through the in-game store. Stickers obtained in packs are also distributed randomly, so it is possible to receive duplicates. Gold stickers are rarer than regular stickers (the probability is lower), and purple packs are required to obtain them.

You can exchange duplicates for stars, but this can get more expensive.

That's where Golden Blitz events come in clutch. Gold stickers are usually non-tradeable, but these special events lift these restrictions for a limited time.

Monopoly Go Golden Blitz rules and limitations

During the event, players can trade up to five gold stickers in addition to their five daily trade limits of regular stickers. However, players can only trade two specific stickers.

When is the next Golden Blitz?

Based on previous event schedule timings, the next Golden Blitz event should occur in mid-May. It could start as early as May 9th but shouldn't start any later than May 16th.

Opportunities for Golden Blitz events grow as the end of the new album date approaches.

The Making Music album will end on June 20th, 2024, so we expect more Golden Blitz opportunities to fall closer as the album comes to a close.

Where to find Monopoly Go Golden Blitz schedule details

Posted details for Monopoly Go Golden Blitz events will appear on the official Monopoly Go announcements and updates social media pages. They will include details on start dates and end times. Tapping Join Us! in the app's main menu redirects you to Monopoly Go's official media pages.

Source: Scopely

Mingle with friends while playing Monopoly Go

Golden Blitz events allow players to snatch rare golden stickers to finish album collections. But your in-game friends list might be empty if you've just started. Thankfully, it only takes minutes to add friends in Monopoly Go. Otherwise, plenty of Facebook groups and Discord servers can help you get sorted before the next Golden Blitz arrives.