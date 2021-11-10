Motorola's lineup expands all the way into high-end devices, but the company really shines in the budget space. The Moto G series has seen several changes since it launched in 2013 (first under Google ownership, then under Lenovo), but its central concept remains the same: budget specs and minimal software tweaks for an affordable price. This year's Moto G Power is one of its latest releases, delivering a massive 5,000mAh battery for multi-day use. A new version is on its way for next year, and now we're getting a better idea of how it'll look and what it'll pack inside.

These renders for Motorola's upcoming device come from Giznext, showing some changes to the front and back panels. The triple-lens camera module — led by a 50MP primary sensor — has been moved from the center to the top-left corner. A new texture has been added to the phone, presumably helping to make it grippier in your hand. A back-mounted fingerprint sensor is also located in the signature Motorola dimple.

On the front of the phone, we can see the front-facing camera is now centered in the display. The device retains a large bottom chin below the 6.5" display, but it's not all bad news. Its refresh rate may be boosted to 90Hz, marking an ever-growing selection of faster screens available on cheaper phones.

As for its internal specs, expect to see a MediaTek Helio G37 powering the device, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. IP52 water and dust resistance should keep it safe in the rain, and the headphone jack lives to see another day — something we're increasingly relieved to see each year.

We don't know when this phone will be released, but January is a pretty good guess if this year serves as any indication.

