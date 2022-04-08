Low-power electronic paper displays are foundational to the e-book industry, and it’s no understatement to say that the Kindle wouldn’t exist as it does today without this technology. The E Ink Corporation is easily the biggest player in this space, and three years ago it announced its Kaleido screens that finally brought color to e-paper displays at a reasonable price. Color screens haven't risen to dominate the e-book market just yet, but E Ink has been pushing ahead with the technology and just announced its latest generation of Kaleido panels, with some decent-sounding upgrades

The new displays will be marketed under the name Kaleido 3 and follow up on the Kaleido Plus from 2021. The fundamental technology behind the screens hasn’t changed much since E Ink released its first color displays, and the improvements we see in this latest generation are design optimizations that allow for more saturated hues, and a new front-light technology that reduces blue reflections.

The first generation of Kaleido readers came out primarily in Asia but was successful enough to justify a second generation. We took a look at the Boox Nova3 last fall and were decently impressed with what it offered, even if color support sometimes felt like a bit of gimmick at its size. If you want to get an early look at this new tech, E Ink will be showcasing its latest displays later this month at Touch Taiwan. The rest of us will just have to wait for some commercial e-readers.

How to send articles to your Kindle to read later

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author