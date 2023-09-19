Summary Amlogic's upcoming S905X5 chip boasts a 6nm process node, reducing power consumption by 50% and leading to improved performance.

You might not have heard of Amlogic, but its chip powers almost all the popular Android-powered streaming boxes and TVs. This even includes the Google Chromecast and Walmart's excellent Onn 4K streaming box. Many of the best Android and Google TVs from the likes of Xiaomi and others also use an SoC supplied by the company. Now, SEI Robotics has teased its next-gen box using Amlogic's upcoming chipset, which packs some big upgrades. It could pave the way for even more powerful and efficient Android TV streaming boxes and televisions to hit the market.

The Amlogic S905X5 chip is fabricated on the 6nm process node, leading to a claimed 50% reduction in power consumption at the same performance level. This should lead to a big jump in performance and efficiency. For comparison, current-gen Amlogic SoCs use an ancient 12nm node. Given that streaming boxes and TVs are constantly plugged into a power outlet, the efficiency boost could enable manufacturers to design smaller boxes and streaming sticks.

Besides the newer process node, the Amlogic S905X5 features a "next-gen CPU," which could presumably be the Cortex-A510. A Mali-G310 GPU running at 1GHz will be paired with this, capable of rendering the UI in 4K HDR resolution. While the best streaming sticks and boxes can playback content in 4K, they are limited to rendering the UI in Full HD resolution.

Other significant upgrades include Dolby Atmos, eARC, variable refresh rate, dual 4K 60fps decoders, H266 support, and more. AV1 support is not mentioned, but it should be there since Amlogic's fourth-gen chipset already supports the royalty-free video coding format.

Don't expect new Android TV boxes and streaming sticks using this new Amlogic chipset to go up on sale anytime soon. As per Mishaal Rahman's sources, the chip will enter into mass production in Q2 2024, likely towards the end of the quarter. So, devices using Amlogic's fifth-gen chip are unlikely to appear on the market before Q3 or Q4 2024.

This also means that the rumored 2023 Google Chromecast is unlikely to use the new Amlogic chipset. But the SoC could allow Google to offer a more powerful 4K Chromecast with an even sleeker design. The current model powered by the Amlogic S905X3 chip is already old in the tooth, with its limited 8GB of storage space and missing AV1 codec support being a major issue.

Once new Android TV boxes using Amlogic's fifth-gen chipset arrive, though, expect them to deliver a notably better user experience than current-gen Android TV boxes and televisions.