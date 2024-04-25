Summary Samsung's next Unpacked event for its new foldable phones is set for July 10 in Paris.

Expect new generation foldables like Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 to be unveiled.

Watch out for the potential full debut of the Galaxy Ring device, teased earlier this year.

Samsung started the year with a huge bang, with its Unpacked event that unveiled its Galaxy S24 series devices. But if you've had your eye on the brand's new foldable phones, chances are you've been patiently waiting, as the company traditionally offers these devices in the summer. Back in February, we reported that the event could take place in July, and now, months later, we finally have a date.

The news comes from SamMobile, confirming from multiple sources that the date is set for July 10. This is a date that was floating around a few months back, but has now been confirmed by the news outlet. As far as location, the event will reportedly be held in Paris, which should be a nice change for attendees.

New foldables and werables for 2024

The previous event in January was held in the United States, and the prior summer event was in South Korea. If the date is accurate, the event for 2024 is coming a little earlier than last year's, which will give the brand a slightly earlier start to launch its upcoming devices.

While we don't know what exactly is coming since Samsung has not made an official announcement, we can pretty much place out bets that the next generation of foldables is on the way. From the early news we've reported on about the Galaxy Z Fold 6, it doesn't look like a lot of change in terms of looks.

The same can be said of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 as well. But at least this model received a huge revamp in design in 2023. Although there will no doubt be new wearables in two as well, perhaps one of the more interesting devices that could make its debut is the Galaxy Ring. This device was first teased in January and should make its full debut this summer.

With that said, it appears that we won't have to wait long for the upcoming event if all is accurate, with July just around the corner. What are you looking forward to with Samsung's next devices? Or has the ship already sailed with its foldables and are you eyeing a foldable from another brand? Let us know in the comments.