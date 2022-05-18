Next @ Acer unveiled a whole slew of PCs and desktops, but alongside those announcements came two brand-new Chromebooks — and the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (3H) that we previewed two weeks ago. The Acer Chromebook Tab 510 is another 10-inch Snapdragon-powered Chrome OS tablet with a mind towards durability. However, with only "Up to 4GB RAM", you'll likely want to skip it in lieu of 8GB models like the HP Chromebook X2 (which is still $300 off right now) or the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5, which are two of the best Chromebooks on the market today.

The single best Chromebook you can buy right now, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713, might be getting dethroned this August by Acer's latest and greatest model. Meet the Acer Chromebook 714, a 14-inch 16:10 aspect ratio Chromebook packing the 12th-gen Intel Core i5 (or i7, if you want to splurge) and a fingerprint sensor for $750.

3 Images

Close

Laptop aspect ratios seem to come in waves, and the darling for premium Chromebooks this year is 16:10, not quite as long as the standard 16:9 but not as overly tall as 3:2. This aspect ratio makes for excellent split screening and multi-tasking, and it comes in both 1080p and 2K (2560 x 1600 px) resolutions depending on your configuration — and like the Spin 713 before it, the 2K option is bright enough to use outside, packing 425 nits of brightness. The option for a garaged USI stylus for that outstanding touchscreen is appreciated, but since it's standard USI, you could opt for a more comfortable stylus like the Logitech Pen if a particular model doesn't come with it.

The Spin 514 also looks to correct one of the Spin 713's biggest annoyances: the speakers are finally up-facing instead of down, so the sound goes to your ears and not into your lap. Unlike most 13 and 14-inch Chromebooks to feature up-firing speakers, the stereo speakers here sit at the top of the keyboard near the hinge rather than sandwiched on the sides of the keyboard, hopefully keeping them cleaner and not dampening the sound as much when you're listening whilst typing.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 Acer Chromebook Tab 510 Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (3H) Display 14-inch IPS multi-touch, 2560 x 1600 px, 16:10, 425 nits, 14-inch IPS multi-touch, 1920 x 1080 px, 16:9, 250 nits 10.1-inch IPS multi-touch, 1920 x 1200 px, 16:10, Corning Gorilla Glass 14-inch IPS multi-touch, 1920 x 1080 px, 250 nits USI stylus support Yes Yes Yes Processors 12th Gen Intel Core i5, i7 Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform AMD Ryzen 3, 5, 7, 5000-Series Mobile processors Memory Up to 16GB Up to 4 GB 8-16GB Storage Up to 512GB SSD Up to 64GB eMMC 128GB-256GB SSD Battery Up to 10 hours Up to 10 hours Up to 10 hours Webcam 1080p MIPI webcam 5MP front, 8MP back MIPI webcams 1080p with privacy shutter Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE Category 13 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Audio Up-facing DTS Audio-tuned stereo speakers Two speakers Up-facing DTS Audio-tuned stereo speakers Dimensions 312.6 x 224 x 18.05 mm, 1.4kg 257 x 161.6 x 9.74 mm, 0.47kg (Tablet), 269 x 174.8 x 21.94 mm, 1.03kg (Tablet and Keyboard Folio Case) 322.6 x 224 x 17.35 mm, 1.5kg Starting price $750 $400 $580 Release date August 2022 July 2022 Q3 2022

Coming back to the Acer Chromebook Tab 510, the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 will be fine for casual browsing and content consumption. However, for a device aimed at the Enterprise market and the "working on the go" set, only offering 4GB of RAM will limit the experience. Only offering one USB-C port where models from Lenovo and HP have two is also a small letdown for a tablet that will start at $400, the same starting price as the Lenovo Duet 5.

The bulkier slot-in dock for the keyboard cover might also be a bit of a turn-off for many when compared to other Chrome OS tablets around today. The keyboard does not separate from the kickstand, so if you want to just prop up the tablet for some YouTube bingeing without the cramped keyboard in the way, you'll have to grab a third-party kickstand. The texturing across the back of the tablet itself matches what you'd expect on Acer's education Chromebooks, with gray corner bumpers breaking up the black plastic frame.

2 Images

Close

The Acer Chromebook Tab 510 will arrive in July for $400, while the $750 Acer Chromebook Spin 714 won't release until August, with the $580 Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (3H) coming later in Q3. The Spin 714 could very well pull me away from my beloved Acer Chromebook Spin 713, but we'll need to get it in for review first.

The best smart plugs in 2022

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Ara Wagoner (24 Articles Published) Ara is Commerce Editor for Android Police and a lover of all things theming, customization, and accessorizing. After seven years of writing how-tos, buyer's guides, and reviews at Android Central, Ara brings a unique flair to her writings (and a lot of Disney references). When she's not writing, she's running around Walt Disney World with her trusty shoulder holster and a Key Lime Dole Whip. If you see her without headphones, run. More From Ara Wagoner