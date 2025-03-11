Summary New York Mobile offers unique vanity phone numbers, running on T-Mobile's 5G network.

MVNOs offer competitive deals compared to the big-three carriers, catering to various needs and preferences.

Other MVNOs, like the new Helium Mobile, provide affordable alternatives to major carriers, despite potential drawbacks.

Mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) have become all the rage nowadays, going from what once was looked at as a far inferior type of phone carrier to one that has fantastic coverage with fine-tuned deals. MVNOs have deals with the big-three carriers (Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile) that allow them to use the big-three networks across the country. Many of these MVNOs have special gimmicks or conditions tied to them that can make bundling services, like cable or internet packages, more appealing and friendly to your wallet. Others are aimed at businesses and people who want the status that comes with specific phone number area codes, like with the newest T-Mobile MVNO.

Released today, New York Mobile is the newest nationwide MVNO that runs off of T-Mobile’s 5G network (via Android Authority). It won’t come cheap, however, as it’s a premium MVNO that will allow customers to select from many “vanity” phone numbers, starting from $50 per month all the way to a whopping $15,000 for a one-time purchase. While most carriers give you a specific collection of numbers based on your area code, New York Mobile will give customers (more specifically, businesses) the chance to uniquely create phone numbers that represent specificities about themselves or their business. T-Mobile is perhaps the fastest big phone carrier, and this gives New York Mobile a good base to launch its service off of.

MVNOs galore

(Source: New York Mobile)

Some of the more unique MVNOs — such as Helium Mobile, a new T-Mobile MVNO that offers 5G phone plans at no charge — and some of the most well-known MVNOs — like Xfinity Mobile, a Verizon MVNO that requires Xfinity Home — are well-liked alternatives to the big three. While no MVNO will ever be faster than their parent network operators’ infrastructure, nor will they get the latest tech right when it's available (like iPhone RCS support with Google Fi) they are not that much slower. Some are much cheaper, though, with unlimited plans that start at just $15 per month, so the slightly slower speeds are well worth the massive savings that come from using them. Not all of us feel that way, however, due to the more robust security features, larger amounts of customer support, and truly unlimited priority data with no caps or deprioritization.

T-Mobile, the network that New York Mobile operates off of, has not been in the spotlight for all the right reasons in recent years. There have been multiple reports of shady sales tactics and oppressive workplace settings from ex-and-current employees, and this comes at a time when unfair and anti-consumer policy changes seem to be the norm for “America’s largest 5G network.” This all leads to many doing a complete 180 on T-Mobile; once, it was the hero in the world of the biggest phone carriers. Now, however, it has lived long enough to become the villain.