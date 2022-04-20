This year's iPad Air complicates things with the iPad Pro a bit. At $600, it shares Pro's M1 chipset, making the fancier model's $800 price tag look a bit high. Still, the Pro's got plenty of advantages over the Air: a better display, better speakers, and more storage, to name a few. And right now, you can get the M1 iPad Pro starting at $700 on Amazon — $100 off its MSRP.

In addition to its 120Hz display, two sets of stereo speakers, and base 128 gigabytes of storage, the iPad Pro has Face ID instead of the Air's Touch ID, plus more (and more capable) cameras. It's a lot easier to make the case for those niceties when they're only a $100 upcharge rather than the normal $200 difference. It's worth noting that those are MSRP differences, though; the Pro is almost always "$50 off" lately. Still, this additional price cut is another $50 in savings, which is hard to complain about.

The $100 discount applies to both the 128-gigabyte and 256-gigabyte models, which are going for $700 and $800, respectively (down from MSRPs of $800 and $900). If you want a burly tablet that can keep up with (or outright beat) the best Android tablets, this deal should be right up your alley. Hit either link below to check it out.

