Google's Artificial Intelligence ambitions are clear, and it hasn't shied away from testing new AI-related features with its range of products. Take video-streaming platform YouTube as an example. At first glance, YouTube doesn't seem like a platform that'd benefit much with AI features. However, since August last year, Google has tested AI-generated video summaries, conversational AI for answering questions and comment topic summaries, and more for Premium subscribers. While all of these features were user-focused, Google is now testing a new AI feature that is aimed at helping creators.

Google detailed the new feature on a YouTube features and experiments page. These features, normally available for a short period of time and only for a small group of people, are testing grounds for the company to assess potential wider releases.

The latest test, which is rolling out now, is titled GenAI content inspiration tool on Studio desktop, and it essentially helps creators come up with ideas to... well... create on.

It's worth noting that the tool doesn't automatically generate videos, and instead, provides key insights and ideas to help fuel the creator's imagination. The tool does this in three ways:

It shares insight about what kind of themes and topics the creator's audience would resonate with. It shares content ideas that the creator might not have explored in the past. It provides talking points and outlines to structure an idea and helps propel it in the right direction.

You might not be able to try out the tool just yet

Considering that the new tool is part of an experiment, it is only being rolled out to a small number of users. According to YouTube's official statement, the GenAI content inspiration tool is only rolling out to "a small number of channels" that publish content in the English language.

According to a Twinword statistics report, this makes roughly 34% of creators ineligible to experiment with the feature. Google added that it will update users about plans for a wider rollout in the future. In other noteworthy YouTube news, the platform's multiview feature is now available on Android devices.